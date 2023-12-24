Why is “#TrumpSmellsBad” trending on X? Hilarious memes erupt following CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger’s viral claim

Former congressman and CNN Senior Political Commentator Adam Kinzinger recently claimed that Donald Trump's body odor is "truly something to behold".

On December 16, the 45-year-old uploaded a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) urging his followers to "wear a mask" while they are around the 45th U.S. President. The post read:

"I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor”.

Expand Tweet

Following this, the entire incident has started a meme fest. As a result, the hashtag #TrumpSmellsBad is currently trending on X, featuring the former President.

Netizens troll Donald Trump after Adam Kinzinger's viral claim

Currently #TrumpSmellsBad is trending on X (Image via Facebook / Donald J. Trump / Rep. Adam Kinzinger)

Throughout his time in US politics, the former President has been accused of many things, but this most recent one started a hilarious memefest online.

Due to his purported body odor, former Republican representative and outspoken opponent of the former President, Adam Kinzinger, recently uploaded a tweet urging that people "wear a mask" when around the ex-President.

As the tweet went viral on different social media platforms, many made fun of the former Republican for what they perceived to be a foul odor. Though many people have previously cited a "distinct smell" linked with the former president, Kinzinger did not go into detail about what the former U.S. President smells like.

However, Kinzinger's allegations have compelled Trump's administration to refute them. Furthermore, as a reply, in a statement given to The Independent, a representative for the ex-President said:

“Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud”.

They added:

“He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out.”

The spokesperson may have been referring to the incident that took place in 2019. After hearing something that sounded like a toot during a live MSNBC interview of Adam Kinzinger with Rep. Eric Swalwell, people on the internet lost it. This episode was promptly labeled "Fartgate."

Nevertheless, this entire incident with the ex-President prompted a meme fest. After this, #TrumpSmellsBad started trending on X, with netizens creating memes and using this hashtag.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kinzinger was a member of the House of Representatives when the former Republican was a President. However, Kinzinger was always against him. He adopted a more assertive opposition posture following the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, and joined the House Select Committee to look into the incident.

Kinzinger left Congress in January 2023 and joined CNN as a senior political analyst. He has criticized Donald on previous occasions.

The sudden emergence of Donald's smell is not unprecedented. Comedian Kathy Gryphon claimed earlier this year that the former president had a “distinct smell” which she realized when she briefly collaborated with him as a guest on his reality show, The Apprentice.

Furthermore, when she made an appearance on the podcast The Mary Trump Show, hosted by the former President's niece, Mary, Gryphon also recalled that the former president smelled "like body odor with kind of like scented makeup products".