What did Bob Young do? Ohio State Representative resigns over multiple domestic violence arrests

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Ohio State Rep. Bob Young reportedly resigned because of the several domestic violence charges that has been filed against him. It has been notified to the notified GOP House Speaker, Jason Stephens, that Young's resignation would come to effect from October 2 of this year.

Back in July, the now-former Ohio State Representative was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault. After Young was reportedly arrested for the second time in August, Ohio House Republicans released a letter where they asked Bob Young to resign.

Stephens revealed that even though he had received Bob Young's letter, he would not comment on it as of now. Young is currently out on bond, and his hearing is reportedly pending in Barberton Municipal Court.

Bob Young was allegedly accused of hitting his wife in the face and tossing her cell phone in the pool

When the Ohio State Rep.'s wife attempted to call the cops, he allegedly slapped her and threw her phone in the swimming pool. According to the Summit County Sheriff's report, their daughter reportedly witnessed the entire scene through a window. The incident happened when a private party was happening at his place after a GOP fundraiser.

This alleged incident led to his first arrest on July 7, 2023. His wife spoke to the cops and told them that her husband slapped her took place at around 1 am local time at their residence. She further accused him of yelling at one of her friends, and that she stuck her arm in front of Young's face to stop him from doing that. This was when he allegedly grabbed her arm and hit her in the face. After the incident, she requested for a temporary protection order.

The report further mentioned that a few hours after the alleged incident, Young's wife and his daughter were staying at his brother's place. According to the Ohio State Rep's brother, when he saw Bob Young park in the driveway of his house, he came out and stood on the house's front step. Young's brother claimed that he made it clear that he wasn't welcome at the house, but he allegedly chose to charge at his brother to gain entry inside the house.

A scuffle reportedly took place between the two brothers, after which Bob Young fell through a glass door. His brother also sustained cuts in the event. This was when Young was charged misdemeanor domestic violence and assault. However, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Situations became worse for Young after his second arrest that took place in August of this year. He was reportedly accused of violating a protective order when he sent numerous voicemails to his wife even though he was ordered to not reach out to her. Following this, he was released on the condition that he wears an ankle monitor all the time.

Soon after the second arrest in August, Ohio House Republicans issued a letter that asked for Bob Young's resignation. Through the letter, they also raised questions regarding his conduct. It was signed by more than 30 members of the Ohio House of Representatives. The letter read:

"We genuinely hope that our colleague can receive the help he needs, and with that being the utmost importance, we call on Rep. Bob Young to resign."

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine, said:

"This is a matter, obviously, that is up to the General Assembly. But these are some serious charges. It’s not a good situation. So I think he should resign."

In the letter that Bob Young had sent to GOP House Speaker, Jason Stephens, regarding his resignation, he wrote how the domestic violence allegations have distracted him a lot. He wrote:

"I will be vigorously defending myself, and I'm looking forward to personal and legal vindication as the court process plays out."

Young further stated:

"I was hopeful that this matter could be resolved before this point, but I can no longer deny the distraction that this matter has caused the Ohio House of Representatives as an institution, as well as my colleagues, with whom I serve."

In an email statement in the past, Young has denied doing anything wrong and also claimed that he loved his family. News outlets have recently tried to reach out to Young's office, but they haven't heard back from it yet.