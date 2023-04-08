Watch: Bodycam video shows Connecticut State Rep. Robin Comey flipping a car before DUI arrest

Surveillance footage has been released that shows Connecticut State Rep. Robin Comey flipping her vehicle in downtown Hartford. The incident took place last month, and Connecticut State Rep. was allegedly drunk during the crash. She was soon taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence.

After the incident, Connecticut Rep. apologized for her behavior and said she would seek to overcome her addiction in a statement. The crash took place shortly before 7 pm on March 16, 2023.

Bodycam footage of Comey's arrest was made public last week. She is due to appear in Hartford Superior Court next month. Authorities claim that the crash happened close to the Connecticut State Capitol building.

Connecticut State Rep. Robin Comey was intoxicated when she crashed her car last month

State Rep. Robin Comey represents the 102nd district in New Haven County. She was recently involved in a car crash on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Authorities arrived at the crash site on Capitol Avenue between Lawrence and Babcock Streets and found her intoxicated.

She was soon arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. It was revealed that Comey was at the Connecticut State Capitol building till 4.30 pm, and the crash happened shortly before 7 pm that evening.

She was also asked to take sobriety tests, which she failed. According to a police report, the legal limit in Connecticut is 0.08, while the state Rep. registered at 0.1446 and 0.1400. Hence, she took two sobriety tests and failed both. Two days after the arrest, Comey issued a statement addressed to the public in which she said:

“I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the CT General Assembly, my family, and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night.”

Susan Raff @SusanRaff1 Police body cam video on DUI arrest of State Rep Robin Comey. When told about penalties for refusing breathalyzer, she says "we"ll have to change the law." and laughs #wfsb Police body cam video on DUI arrest of State Rep Robin Comey. When told about penalties for refusing breathalyzer, she says "we"ll have to change the law." and laughs #wfsb https://t.co/Q9bCr4Y6TN

She continued, by saying:

“After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get the help I recognize I need. I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need.”

Comey was removed from all leadership roles after the incident

A day after the incident, Comey was removed from the committee and other leadership roles by Matt Ritter, who is the House Speaker. Ritter stated that the situation was "extremely dangerous" and that someone may have been gravely injured in the crash. He stated:

“In light of the seriousness of this situation, I am immediately removing Rep. Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice.”

Sarah 🇺🇸 @LoveOurTrump

After crashing her car and being arrested, Connecticut Democrat State Rep. Robin Comey is apologizing for her actions, saying she will seek help for addiction. We need to stop letting “addiction” be an excuse! It’s a choice!After crashing her car and being arrested, Connecticut Democrat State Rep. Robin Comey is apologizing for her actions, saying she will seek help for addiction. nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/sta… We need to stop letting “addiction” be an excuse! It’s a choice! After crashing her car and being arrested, Connecticut Democrat State Rep. Robin Comey is apologizing for her actions, saying she will seek help for addiction. nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/sta… https://t.co/79wZg0JY7U

A witness saw the entire incident and claimed that the state Rep. exited from a nearby bar and got into her car. Soon after, she crashed into a dumpster and then into an SUV that was parked back in her lane. Comey was seen driving her Honda Civic with plate number “102.” The witness also added that a bystander then went to help Comey come out of the flipped vehicle.

Her initial court appearance is scheduled for May 5, 2023, at the Hartford Superior Court.

Poll : 0 votes