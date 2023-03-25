Andrei Sison car accident: Age and more explored as Filipino teen actor dies in crash 

Filipino teen actor Andrei Sison tragically passed away in a car accident on Friday, March 24, 2023. The news of his death was confirmed in an official statement by the Sparkle GMA talent agency. Sison was only 17 years old at the time of his passing.

The statement mentioned that the young actor died due to an “automobile accident”:

“Sparkle GMA Artist Center regretfully announces the death of one of its teen talents, Andrei Sison, as a result of an automobile accident early this morning.”

Sparkle GMA Artist Center @Sparkle_GMA 🏻Gone too soon. May you rest in peace, Andrei Sison. 2005-2023🏻Gone too soon. May you rest in peace, Andrei Sison. 2005-2023 🙏🏻Gone too soon. May you rest in peace, Andrei Sison. https://t.co/kLo8L4NJbJ

The company also sent condolences to the teen’s loved ones and requested others to respect his family's privacy:

“Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrei. We request everyone to respect his family's privacy in this time of great loss and join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul.”

The agency also shared that Andrei Sison was a “well-loved and much-cherished member of the Sparkle family” and mentioned that he will be deeply missed.

As per local media reports, investigators mentioned that three other individuals were injured in the incident. Police officers reportedly said that Sison and the other passengers were traveling in a luxury sedan and riding along 18-lane Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City and headed towards Philcoa.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and the car hit a Ford Ecosport sports utility vehicle before crashing into the concrete wall of a subdivision. Sison and the other passengers were rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center and the actor was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to a GMA News report, Andrei Sison finished taping for a variety show on Thursday, March 23, and left GMA Studios before 7 PM. His agency received the news about the fatal incident around 5:30 AM. Officials later said that the crash happened at 2:30 AM on Friday.

A look back into the life of Andrei Sison

Andrei Sison was only 17 years old at the time of his death (Image via @/sison_andreii/Instagram)

Andrei Sison was a Filipino teen actor who recently passed away following a tragic car accident. He was born on October 9, 2005, in Manila, Philippines and raised in Manila. He was 17 years old at the time of his demise.

His father, Alain Marco Salvador, is also an actor and former member of That's Entertainment, while his mother, Tess Salvador, belongs to a popular family whose members are Chona Sandoval, Phillip Sandoval, Mina Aragon, Leroy Salvador, Ross Rival and Alona Alegre.

Andrei Sison’s grandfather is prominent singer Marco Sison. In the wake of the former’s demise, his grandfather issued a statement to the Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP). He said:

“Our family is saddened by the sudden tragic demise of Andrei. He’s only 17 years old.”

Marco Sison said that he and along with Alain saw the” promise of him [Andrei] entering the showbiz industry.” He also mentioned that the teen sang really well and that he had great potential despite being slightly shy:

“He sings really well and his father sends me his voice recording from time to time. He is a bit shy but there's potential and my advise to him was practice more.”

The musician also thanked fans for their condolences. Andrei Sison garnered significant popularity with his TikTok dance covers, livestreams, and social media content as well as his roles in films. He had over 5K followers on his Instagram account.

Sison will reportedly be cremated at the Loyola Memorial Chapel and Crematorium on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, per PEP.

Poll : 0 votes