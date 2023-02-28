Terri and Mark Rand GoFundMe raises $22,000 as patient and wife die in Nevada care flight crash

On the evening of February 24, 2023, Mark Rand and his wife Terri died in a care flight plane crash during a snowstorm. The crash took place in Nevada and killed all five people on board.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was organized by Misty Gruenemay for the Rand family. The campaign post mentions that this unfortunate incident brings on unexpected expenses for Mark and Terri Rand's family members, who are traveling to Reno from Elko, Hawaii.

The GoFundMe campaign, which has a goal of raising $50,000, has already raised $24,892. The campaign post states that the funds raised will help with bills and expenses and give Mark Rand and his wife a proper funeral.

Mark Rand was on his way to receive treatment

A statement released by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said that on February 24, 2023, around 9.15 pm, they received several calls regarding a possible airplane crash in Stagecoach, Nevada.

Authorities responded to the area to search the aircraft and finally located the wreckage around 11.15 pm.

The crash happened under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Reno for much of Nevada. The aircraft had five people on board, which included a pilot, a flight paramedic, a flight nurse, a patient, and a patient’s family member.

On February 25, 2023, the Reno-based medical flight service operator, REMSA Health, released a statement extending their condolences to the people who died in the plane crash. They also mentioned that the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department are working with the National Transportation Safety Board to ascertain the details of the crash.

The statement read:

"Our organization is grieving the loss of our valued team members and extends our deepest condolences to their families."

The Guardian Flight pilot was identified as Scott Walton and had a wife and three young daughters. Ed Pricola was the registered flight nurse on board who recently joined the REMSA Health family and leaves behind his wife Lauren, two kids, Riley and Everett, and a dog named Rip.

John Walton @JohnWaltonPxP I had to do the game today with a broken heart. Please keep my brother Scott, his wife Lisa, and their three beautiful girls in your thoughts and prayers. I had to do the game today with a broken heart. Please keep my brother Scott, his wife Lisa, and their three beautiful girls in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/AKtJztTryy

The flight paramedic who lost his life was identified as Ryan Watson, who is survived by his wife Kailey and newborn baby Carter.

Mark Rand and his wife Terri were on their way to Utah for Mark's life-saving treatment.

GoFundMe fundraiser campaigns have been set up for all five people who died in the Care Flight crash.

Mark Rand and his wife were "big-hearted" and "family-oriented"

The GoFundMe campaign post set up for Terri and Mark Rand's family reads that the flight was supposed to be a "saving grace" but ended in tragedy. The post says:

"Mark and Terri were big hearted, family oriented, proud parents and grandparents."

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District, Lyon County Search and Rescue, and other public safety agencies, extended their condolences to the victims of the care flight crash.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office also reported that the case is under investigation, and further details and updates will be released as they become available.

