How old is Mason Sisk? Alabama teenager sentenced to life in prison over killing five family members in 2019

18-year-old Mason Sisk, who was convicted in April 2023 for killing his family in 2019, recently received a sentence of life imprisonment without the chance of parole. He was accused of four counts of capital murder and was found guilty of all of them. The guilty verdict came after the Limestone County jury deliberated for about two hours.

Mason fatally shot his adoptive mother, Mary Sisk, 35, father, John Sisk, 38, and siblings Kane, 6, Rorrie, 4, and Colson, who was six months old. He was reportedly 14 years old when he shot all five family members in the head.

Alabama teenager Mason Sisk faces life imprisonment without parole for killing his entire family

With the exception of Mason, the oldest child, the Sisk family of Elkmont met a tragic end on September 2, 2019, when he killed the entire family. The parents, Mary and John, were found dead in the house, along with the other younger children. The victims list also mentioned a six-month-old baby.

Mason Sisk initially told the authorities that he was busy playing video games in the basement when he heard gunshots. He claimed that he immediately ran outside and saw a vehicle pulling away. However, he later confessed to killing the five members of his family. He was reportedly charged of killing his family on the same day the tragedy struck.

Back in 2022, a judge ordered a mistrial, and following the order, a new trial date later took place in April 2023. During the April trial, jurors saw the footage where Mason confessed. In the video, he said that he shot everyone since he was too tired of all the fighting happening in the household. He also claimed that he did not want his younger siblings to grow up in a house where the parents had frequent arguments.

Expand Tweet

Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones, spoke to the news outlets after the sentencing, saying:

"I’ve prosecuted a lot of people in my career, and I can tell you that out of all of those people, only four out of five people scare the hell out of me and he’s at the top of my list."

Brian C.T. Jones also described Mason as one of the most dangerous individuals sentenced in Limestone County, adding:

"With this sentence today, Judge Wise has ensured that Mason Sisk will NEVER threaten another child’s safety and wellbeing."

Family members gave impact statements in the brutal murder case

Several impact statements were heard from family members, relatives, and people who knew the victims. Douglas Prater, Mary's brother, said how he brought home gifts for everyone, including Mason, on the same day the murders took place. He added that the gifts unfortunately went into the caskets.

Talking about his nephew Mason, Douglas mentioned how they had accepted him into the family since he was four and how he still remembers driving to places. Yet, for the murders that he committed, he, along with other family members, have not been able to "rest."

"We haven’t been able to rest for years because of what you did. You were accepted into our family. Since you were four. I remember driving you to get video games, basketball practice."

Expand Tweet

Charles Holladay, who was a witness for the defense, stated that he didn't believe Mason did what he was convicted of. He also requested the judge to give him a chance at rehabilitation. However, Mason has reportedly received a life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his family.