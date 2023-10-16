Fact Check: Did Donald Trump say Republicans eat their young? Former President gets trolled over viral video 

Former United States President Donald Trump shared a video on Saturday, October 14, on Truth Social in which he attacked his critics Mitt Romney, Bill Barr, and Paul Ryan. Amidst this, he said something about cannibalism that left internet users wondering if he really said it or not.

In the viral video, Donald Trump can be heard saying, "The Republicans eat their young, they really do, and it’s a terrible statement, but it’s true." Soon after this, several social media users started reacting to this and said that he must have read the teleprompter text wrong, and that led to this.

Some users on the internet said that the teleprompter text must have been 'Republicans eat their own," but Trump read it wrong. Moreover, this was not the only jibe that the former President took at his critics. He also said:

"If (Romney) and RINO Paul fought as hard against Obama as they do against President Donald J. Trump, they would never have lost. That’s the problem with so many in our Party, they go after the people who are on their side, rather than the Radical Left Democrats that are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY."

He further called his critics losers and said that people should not follow their failed ideas and policies.

Social media users troll Donald Trump for saying, 'Republicans eat their young'

Internet users came across the video of the former United States President saying that the Republicans eat their young, and they started reacting widely to it. Several people on the internet said that he must be really unwell and should take a rest now. While others reacted by saying what does he even mean by that?

This is not the first time the 77-year-old said something incorrect during his speech. Last month, he said that Barack Obama is the current President. Other than this, he also said that Americans need voter ID to buy bread, and President Biden is on the brink of bringing World War II.

Moreover, Donald Trump is also in the news lately because of his Steele dossier lawsuit.

Donald Trump's lawsuit over Steele Dossier is taking place in London

A British private firm alleged that Russia supported his 2016 campaign, and now the argument over this case is taking place at London High Court. The former president's lawyer began to argue at London High Court on Monday, October 16.

In this case, Steele dossier made allegations that during the 2016 elections, Russia and the 77-year-old had close-knit ties. Other than this, Steele alleged that Donald indulged in perverted se***l activities, and those were monitored by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The former President denied all these allegations in court filings and said that none of the allegations were true. He also sought compensation for personal and reputational damage and distress.

This is not the only case that the 77-year-old has been involved with. In the recent past, he got involved in several legal cases, and many hearings are taking place for the same.