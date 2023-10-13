What is going to happen on October 13 2023? Global Day of Jihad warning triggers high alert security measures 

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal recently urged Muslims worldwide to extend their support to Palestine on October 13. During an announcement, the resigned political bureau chairman asked Muslims to showcase their anger worldwide on the “Day of Jihad”. In response to the same, the United States has increased security measures to retain peace.

The announcement for the “Day of Jihad” or the “Al-Aqsa Deluge Friday” comes in light of the horrific Israel-Hamas conflict which has left people weary worldwide. Their official statement read:

“We declare next Friday, 'The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,' as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world. It is a day to rally support, offer aid, and participate actively...It is a day to demonstrate our love for Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa.”

The statement also included a request for donations made towards Gaza, which is now being invaded by Israel.

The statement added:

“When the world, America, the West, and the Zionists see that the nation has come to the support of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that convoys of mujahideen are on their way to shed their pure blood on the land of Palestine, the battlefield will change, the balance of power will change.”

How is the U.S. curbing tense confrontations on October 13?

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz was one of the first people who publicly responded to Hamas’ announcement. He stated that Americans in Florida will be armed and will not be intimidated.

New York City police will also be hypervigilant about what might possibly take place on October 13. News Nation reported that all sworn-in police officers will be on duty on the day and will be ready to deploy.

Law enforcement will be monitoring places including public and private religious schools and houses of worship in Jewish neighborhoods.

NYC Governor, Kathy Hochul, has said that they will also be in continuous contact with the White House and Department of Homeland Security on October 13. She has also activated U.S. Homeland Security, Counter Terrorism Unit, State Police, and Hate Crimes Task Force. The National Guard will also be activated if needed.

The U.S. Capitol Police have also announced that they are “enhancing security throughout the Capitol Complex.” Due to the sensitive nature, details about the same have not been made public.

Expand Tweet

The FBI has shared that they are closely monitoring the “Day of Jihad” to disrupt possible threats.

The Los Angeles Police Department has also announced that they are and will continue to assess possible threats in their communities, especially those of Muslims and Jews. According to the Los Angeles magazine, police officers across the States are urging family members to stay indoors on October 13.

Asserting the security measures prepared in the U.S., National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, said in a White House press conference that they will be in touch with local law enforcement and state and federal officials across the country to ensure that all threats are eliminated.