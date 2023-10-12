Russian star Hasbulla delivers message of hope amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Social media megastar Hasbulla Magomedov recently posted online about the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

After a surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas, there has been an escalation in the violence perpetrated on the Gaza Strip. The death toll on both sides has seen an alarming rise in the past few days and received widespread yet polarising coverage from the global media.

The Russian star took to Instagram to post a recitation of a verse from the Holy Quran from its 14th chapter that translates:

"And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. He only delays them for a Day when eyes will stare [in horror]." [14:42]

The accompanying caption prayed for the safety of people and the holy site native to the land. Hasbulla also showed solidarity for the people in Palestine by using their flag and dedicated his prayer to them.

"O ALLAH, save our brothers and sisters of zionists and persecutors. O ALLAH, save our sacred al-Aqsa 🤲 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️" [translation via Instagram]

The post also received a comment from UFC welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad. 'Remember the Name' has been foremost in his support for Palestine including carrying the Palestinian flag in his walkouts prior to the UFC's ban imposed on flags.

Hasbulla will be in attendance at UFC 294

Hasbulla is famous for his association with compatriots and UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. They all hail from the same homeland of Dagestan and Hasbulla himself is an avid mixed martial arts enthusiast.

He has been present at various UFC pay-per-view events, particularly those involving his friends Makhachev or Nurmagomedov. He confirmed his attendance for the upcoming pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi, UFC 294, on October 21.

Hasbulla took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and stated that he would be traveling to the United Arab Emirates soon. It is believed that he will be in Dubai to launch his latest venture, an ice cream brand named Bomba.

Hasbulla wrote:

"see you soon Abu Dhabi!!! only a short time till @ufc"

UFC 294 will be headlined by lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. The two will square off after having met earlier on in the year in Australia. Volkanovski will step in on last minute notice for the injured Brazilian challenger, Charles Oliveira.