Upgraded drops first trailer showcasing Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux's blossoming romance 

Upgraded is an upcoming rom-com directed by Carlson Young (known for her roles in Keey & Peele and Emily in Paris). The film features the talented Camila Mendes (known for her work in Riverdale and Palm Springs) in the leading role along with Archie Renaux (known for his roles in Shadow and Bone and Voyagers).

Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer for the upcoming film, which provides a glimpse into what fans can expect from Upgraded. One of the most exciting roles in the film is being played by Marisa Tomei (who is known for her role as Aunt May in Marvel's Spiderman series).

The romantic comedy is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

Upgraded trailer- Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux share romantic moments together while Marisa Tomei channels her inner boss

On Tuesday, Prime Video unveiled the first Upgraded teaser online. Camila Mendes plays the role of Ana Santos, an aspirant professional in the art world, who works as an assistant at a gallery managed by the formidable and extremely successful Claire Dupont (Marisa Tomei).

Claire asks Ana to go on a crucial business trip to London, and the latter soon gets upgraded to first class on the flight. She then meets Will (Archie Renaux), an interesting English bachelor, on the plane and unintentionally pretends to be the director of the firm after he mistakes her for her boss.

The trailer sees sparks fly between Camila Mendes' Ana and Archie Renaux's Will as they spend time together on the flight. However, a lot of confusion lies ahead as Ana lies about being the director of an art gallery when she is only an assistant there.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When she's upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss– a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface."

One of the most exciting moments in the trailer features Marisa Tomei, who plays the role of Claire Dupont. Her character closely resembles Meryl Streep's iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada

Directed by Carlson Young, the film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 9, 2024.