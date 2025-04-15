USDA issues Health Alert for 13 frozen soup and bowl products: Reason, brands, and more details explored 

The USDA has issued a health alert for about 13 frozen soup and bowl products due to possible wood contamination. The warning comes from the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and affects several brands. The problem is linked to cilantro used in the products. More items may be added to the list as the investigation continues.

The brands affected include Campbell's, Molly's Kitchen, Sysco, and more. Notably, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled the affected batch of cilantro.

How to identify the affected product?

Campbell's Chicken Tortilla Soup (Image credits: Campbell's)

Notably, FSIS or the FDA hasn't recalled any of these products yet. However, customers are urged to be vigilant due to the health alert.

The affected products were sold at grocery retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. These come from Campbell's, Campbell's-owned Verve, Health Request, Life Cuisine, Molly's Kitchen, Sysco, and Crafted Market.

Customers are urged to check the following information to make sure they don't have any affected products:

- Campbell's Chicken Tortilla Soup: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 24, 2026, and Dec. 15, 2026

- Campbell's Soup Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 7, 2026, and Nov. 3, 2026

- Campbell's Wicked Thai Soup: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 1, 2026

- Health Request Mexican Chicken Tortilla: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 27. 2026

- Life Cuisine Vital Pursuit Southwest Style Taco Bowl: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date March 2026 and April 2026

- Molly's Kitchen Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 7, 2026, Oct. 28, 2026, Dec. 11, 2026

- Molly's Kitchen Chicken Chili: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 9, 2026

- Molly's Kitchen Chicken Enchilada Soup: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 28, 2026, Nov. 10, 2026, and Dec. 11, 2026

- Molly's Kitchen Mexican Chicken Tortilla: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Nov. 13, 2026

- Sysco Chicken Tortilla Soup: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Nov. 10, 2026

Sysco Chicken Tortilla Soup (Image credits: Sysco)

- Verve Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 7, 2026, and Nov. 3, 2026

- Verve Wicked Thai Soup: Establishment Number P-17644; Use By/Sell By Date Oct. 7, 2026

- Crafted Market Coconut Chicken Thai Style Soup: Establishment Number CA-711

- Lot Number: 1 05025 BBD; Use By/Sell By Date May 21, 2025

- Lot: 1 05825 BBD; Use By/Sell By Date May 29, 2025

- Lot: 1 06325 BBD; Use By/Sell By Date June 3, 2025

- Lot: 1 03425 BBD; Use By/Sell By Date May 5, 2025

More products are expected to be added to this list, and customers can stay updated on USDA's website.

What to do with the affected product?

As per the USDA's notice, some of these products were sold to establishments such as restaurants and hotels, while others were for the general public. Regardless, these products should not be consumed and discarded. Customers can also return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

If a customer has consumed the affected product, they are urged to be vigilant of their health and consult a medical practitioner at any signs of illness.

