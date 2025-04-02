USDA announces recall on over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products: Reason, locations, and more details explored

Food safety concerns are highlighted once again by the USDA and Inspection agency (FSIS), which announced a recall of over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products on March 28, 2025.

Ad

It was issued by Cargill Kitchen Solutions to four products sold under the labels of 'Egg Beaters' and 'Bob Evans' brands. As per USDA, 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products that may contain sodium hypochlorite contaminants were sent to several states across the United States.

Details of the USDA recall

On March 28, 2025, Cargill Kitchen Solutions called back a complete batch of 212,268 pounds from its liquid egg product line. Cartons with establishment number G1804 were processed by the production facility on March 12 and 13, 2025.

Ad

The purchase of liquid egg products was distributed to states such as Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and Iowa and covered potential national distribution.

Under this recall initiative, the manufacturer withdrew four liquid egg items that come in 32-ounce cartons, which include:

Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute with a use-by date of August 10, 2025

Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute with a use-by date of August 9, 2025

Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute and Egg Beaters No Enjauladas Original Substituto De Huevo Congelado with a use-by date of March 7, 2026

Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites with a use-by date of August 10, 2025

Ad

Reason for the recall and consumer guidance

The company initiated the product call-up because it showed indications of sodium hypochlorite contamination, which serves as an active ingredient in bleach. The Federal Services Inspections (FSIS) has categorized this event as Class III, which denotes a low health security risk to consumers.

While the presence of a cleaning agent in food products is a serious concern, as of now, no illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported in connection with this recall.

Ad

Consumers who have purchased the liquid egg products are advised not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. For further questions regarding the issue, individuals can contact Cargill Kitchen Solutions at 1-844-419-1574 directly or reach out to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

Understanding the food recalls

The USDA food and product guidelines (Image via Getty)

Brands choose to recall their products from markets whenever their food items contain any form of contamination, suffer from labeling deficiencies, or exhibit hazards to consumer health. Agencies, including FSIS and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), perform these product removals.

Ad

Class I: A situation where exposure to a violative product might cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Class II: A situation where the exposure to a violative product may cause temporary health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is less.

Class III: A situation where the exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

About the brand

Bob Evans liquid eggs issued a recall (Image via Bob Evans Website)

Founded in 1985 in Monticello, Minnesota, Cargill Kitchen Solutions offers a wide range of egg products, including liquid eggs, precooked scrambled eggs, omelets, egg patties, hard-cooked eggs, and French toast. Their product lineup especially caters to restaurants, cafeterias, and large-scale food operations.

Ad

The recent call back of over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products highlights the importance of food safety protocols and monitoring within the food production and distribution chain.

Consumers need to stay informed about food recalls and follow the guidance provided by regulatory agencies to ensure their health and safety.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback