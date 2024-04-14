Usher says Chilli was his "first celebrity crush" when he was 11 or 12 years old

In a recent video shared by Essence Magazine titled 60 Seconds With Usher Raymond, the acclaimed R&B singer opened up about various aspects of his life and career. He also revealed that his first celebrity crush was Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, known simply as Chilli from the iconic girl group TLC.

“My first celebrity crush was Chilli. I think I was about 11 or 12 years old. It’s funny thinking back to those days—kind of sweet and nostalgic, really,” he mentioned.

In 2001, Usher and Chilli reportedly got into a relationship when the former was 23 and the latter was 30, as per Entertainment Tonight. The duo became one of the music industry's most talked-about couples before their relationship reportedly ended in 2004.

"I proposed and she told me no": Usher earlier shed light on his relationship with Chilli

In an interview with People published on February 15, 2024, Usher stated that he proposed to Chilli and she said no. He mentioned that he "went through a great deal of pain" after this added:

“I wanted to marry her, I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”

He told the publication that she had "very specific rules" that "didn’t work" for him. He also stated that she didn't believe he was "actually in love with her" as much as he was.

Chilli also earlier spoke to People and shed light on the duo's on-and-off relationship and said:

"It looked great, but in real life ... he knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn't."

As per the publication, Chilli is now in a relationship with Matthew Lawrence and DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love singer recently tied the knot with Jenn Goicoechea after his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Usher on his career and personal life

Apart from speaking about Chilli being his first celebrity crush, Usher also spoke to Essence about other aspects of his life. He highlighted his commitment to his art and spoke about his dedication to offering his fans a memorable experience when they go to watch him perform.

“I want to make certain that they know I’m committed to serving this art. I’m committed to working to make certain that you feel gratified for the time that you decide to share with me,” he said.

On the personal front, he highlighted his roles as a father and a husband, speaking about his family life and parental responsibilities. He conveyed the importance of finding the balance between his professional engagements and family, ensuring each of his children feels valued.

“Sovereign has her time, Sire has his time, Naviyd has his time. And Usher—Cinco! He doesn’t like to be called Usher. Sometimes he wants his own identity,” he said.

The artist recently released Coming Home

Usher's most recent album, titled Coming Home, was released in 2024. The tracklist includes Good Good, A-Town Girl, Cold Blooded, Stone Kold Freak, I Am the Party, Room in a Room, and more.

The album marked his return to the music industry after nearly eight years since his last studio album, Hard II Love, which was released in 2016. As per Entertainment Weekly, he mentioned that he went through a "great deal of transformation" while working on his album and said:

"It gave him a different perspective on what matters. What feelings and emotions that I still deal with, and why I'm dealing with those traumatic things, why I'm still living in certain suffering, and how I get out of that."

Coming Home has been well-received for its lyrical depth and musicality. The lead singles received positive reviews for their catchy melodies and lyrics.