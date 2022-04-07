Video of Joe Biden getting ignored at the White House goes viral amid Barack Obama's return 

Netizens caught White House members ignoring US President Joe Biden at an event on Tuesday.

As part of the anniversary celebration of the Affordable Care Act, former US President Barack Obama visited his old residence for the first time in five years.

Although there were important matters to discuss at the event, journalists could not help but notice the POTUS being ignored by his staff as they swarmed Obama.

Obama’s signature legislation Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, works to expand private and public health insurance. It celebrated its 12th anniversary last month.

After the event, Obama retweeted a picture of himself and Biden, which was originally posted on the President’s official Twitter account. The tweet reads:

After the event, Obama retweeted a picture of himself and Biden, which was originally posted on the President's official Twitter account. The tweet reads:

"It's an honor to welcome my friend President @BarackObama back to the White House. I look forward to discussing the big step we're announcing today that would expand coverage under the Affordable Care Act for families and lower health care costs for hardworking Americans."

Obama responded: "Always great catching up with @POTUS. Thanks for all you're doing to help even more Americans get access to quality, affordable health care."

Hours before Obama tweeted, a video of a forlorn Biden getting snubbed by White House staff on stage went viral. In the video, Biden can be seen walking around by himself while audience members, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, surrounded Obama.

The Republican National Committee’s Research Twitter page took the opportunity to take a dig at the President. They posted a video of the incident with a caption that read:

"Literaly no one wants to talk to Joe Biden."

The Republican National Committee's Research Twitter page posted a video of the incident with the caption: "Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden."

Republican candidate for the House of Representatives from California, John Dennis, replied to the tweet saying:

"Biden desperately tried to get Obama's attention" - Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on viral incident

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson also aired the video during a segment of his show. He implied that President Joe Biden was not paid attention to because Obama initially ignored him.

Carlson said:

“That is the President of the United States in his own house, shunned, nobody would talk to him. So Biden wondered off looking vacant as he crowd-formed around former president Barack Obama, who was obviously deeply grateful for the attention.”

He continued:

“Biden desperately tried to get Obama's attention, he puts his hand on Obama's shoulder and he even calls him Barack like they are friends. But Obama blows him off, he acts like Biden is not even there. Ask yourself if you have ever in your life seen anything sadder than this.”

Twitter reactions to Joe Biden-Barack Obama incident

Republicans unsurprisingly made fun of Joe Biden for the incident. However, many netizens also joined in on the fun.

A few social media users expressed sympathy for the President, while others found the situation hilarious. Here are some reactions to the incident:

What if your mom aborted you?🤔 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 @PatriotMike15 I found it hilarious how Biden was ignored by everyone at his own party. He looked pathetic! 🤷‍♂️ I found it hilarious how Biden was ignored by everyone at his own party. He looked pathetic! 🤷‍♂️

🔥🌹Bond...Eva Bond2🌹🔥 @AnnaBel09390268 BHO visited the WH...

What an embarrassment seeing Joey wandering around aimlessly feeling so lost...being ignored...

a sad day for Joe Biden...

Yesterday, America saw how irrelevant Joe Biden really is... BHO visited the WH...What an embarrassment seeing Joey wandering around aimlessly feeling so lost...being ignored... a sad day for Joe Biden... Yesterday, America saw how irrelevant Joe Biden really is...

Fernando Amandi Sr.🌐 @FernandoAmandi A former president and the actual one posing as one. Totally ignored as others flock to Obama while Biden seemingly lost looks around and wonders…such is the state of the ‘leader of the free world’, we have none. A former president and the actual one posing as one. Totally ignored as others flock to Obama while Biden seemingly lost looks around and wonders…such is the state of the ‘leader of the free world’, we have none. https://t.co/oB66Le6jOM

Julien Benda @Bender1Benda Biden being ignored is the best thing on the interwebs today. Biden being ignored is the best thing on the interwebs today. https://t.co/OmClcUTvsc

The🐰FOO @PolitiBunny It's amazing, and not in a good way, how the media all but ignored Biden's EO that caused the cost of Insulin to go up exponentially ... and now they're pretending Democrats were the ones who did all the work to bring it down.



And morons will believe this. It's amazing, and not in a good way, how the media all but ignored Biden's EO that caused the cost of Insulin to go up exponentially ... and now they're pretending Democrats were the ones who did all the work to bring it down.And morons will believe this.

ᴍᴇᴍᴇᴍᴀʀ 🎨 @ProjectMememar Obama explains why he completely ignored Joe Biden at the White House. Obama explains why he completely ignored Joe Biden at the White House. https://t.co/QGdp2KBq7X

The Fighter, if you get it (Raf) @RafC77th I know he isn't great for the Country, I know he has done Alot of harm to us all, but it is Still sad to see Anyone ignored/snubbed the way Biden was. Its proof the Dems should not be in power, they care for no one, not even their own POTUS. I know he isn't great for the Country, I know he has done Alot of harm to us all, but it is Still sad to see Anyone ignored/snubbed the way Biden was. Its proof the Dems should not be in power, they care for no one, not even their own POTUS.

Joe D Jones @JoeDJones4 How can President Biden say that he is ‘faithfully executing the laws of the United States’ when laws regarding immigration is daily being ignored? How can President Biden say that he is ‘faithfully executing the laws of the United States’ when laws regarding immigration is daily being ignored?

President Biden warmly welcomed Obama to the White House during Tuesday's event. He jokingly introduced himself as “Joe Biden, Barack Obama’s Vice President.”

Obama played along with the act by addressing his friend as “Vice President Biden.” He later clarified that it “was a joke.”

At the end of the event, Biden signed an order to boost health insurance for lower-income workers through Obamacare.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh