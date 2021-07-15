"I can't ever catch a f***g break": Vinnie Hacker responds after being accused of saying the N-word, on his birthday 

An especially unhappy birthday for Vinnie Hacker as he was accused of saying a black racial slur. In a now deleted tweet, a Twitter user shared a clip from Hacker's Twitch stream in which he quickly said: "Thank you for the sub."

Vinnie Hacker, best known for his comedy sketches and lip-sync videos, responded with an explanation that he was thanking viewers for subscribing to him on Twitch. Many of Hacker's fans also came to his defense.

Hacker tweeted:

"That was me thanking for a sub and I said the name fast bro?

Vinnie Hacker then followed up with his own comment by stating:

"On my birthday bruh"

His initial tweet to the call out post received over nine hundred replies and ten thousand likes at the time of this article.

Fans defend Vinnie Hacker

Though the initial call out tweet was deleted, another Twitter user shared it under Vinnie Hacker's tweet. In the video, Vinnie Hacker focused on his game of Overwatch, quickly repeats: "Thank you for the sub, thank you for the sub."

Many fans came to Hacker's defense, stating for others to stop trying to "cancel" him. Some were confused on why Vinnie Hacker would say the slur with zero context. One user specifically shared a screenshot comment from the original poster that read:

"I just found out he didn't say it, he said [something] else but like can we all pretend he said it so I don't have to see his face anymore."

For further context, the subscriber's name is Nick.

Not everyone was defensive of Hacker on his birthday, July 14th. Some users did not follow the discourse, but were solely entertained by Hacker's fans defending and arguing for him.

vinnie hacker: everyone is out to get me. i just can't win. the entire world is against me 😞😢💔



the qrts:

At the time of the article, Vinnie Hacker's name was trending on Twitter's explore page, gaining over thirty-five thousand tweets about Hacker's twisted words. Vinnie Hacker responded with the tweet below, stating that he was tired and his emotions were getting the best of him.

