"WAIT so we'll get haymitch games?" — Fans react to new Hunger Games novel Sunrise On The Reaping by Suzanne Collins being announced

Suzzane Collins' new Hunger Games novel is all set to release on March 18, 2025, as announced by Scholastic on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Associated Press reported a statement by Collins, where she said,

"With 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' I was inspired by David Hume's idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.'"

With this announcement, fans have expressed their excitement about the upcoming release through social media platforms, including X. One fan wrote,

"WAIT so we'll get haymitch games?"

Another tweet read:

"Thinking about that scene in the catching fire book where katniss and peeta are watching old tapes of previous games and katniss admits that haymitch was “quite the looker”…oh the girls will not be ready for this."

One fan wrote,

"We are finally getting a new hunger games book about haymitch and it begins at the reaping for the 50th hunger games, we are going to be able to read the entire game for the quarter quell and MEET MAYSILEE. suzanne collins i owe you everything."

One tweet read,

"A HUNGER GAMES BOOK OF HAYMITCH’S GAMES IS COMING?!?!?!?!?!"

Another tweet added,

"THEY ARE DOING IT. THEY ARE DOING THE SECOND QUARTER QUELL. THEY ARE DOING THE YEAR HAYMITCH WON THE GAMES. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

Suzzane Collins' new Hunger Games novel is expected to release next year

Fans expressed massive excitement and happiness for the new Hunger Games novel, announced on Thursday. The novel will be against a backdrop that is about 24 years before the original novel which was released in 2008, and about 40 years after the latest book, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

While the author has always cited Greek mythology several times in the previous Hunger Games books, this iteration puts more emphasis on Scottish Enlightenment philosopher David Hume, as reported by the Associated Press. They further added the rights for a film adaptation have not been announced as of now.

All books in the series have been adapted into films, with Jennifer Lawrence portraying the character of Katniss Everdeen. The series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide and has also been translated into several languages.

The author gave a statement,

"The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day."

Initially, it seemed Collins ended the series after Mockingjay came out in 2010. However, she shocked fans with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2020. Fans are looking forward to reading the new launch next year.

