"Walter White's brother": John Fetterman new look sparks wild reactions online

Sen. John Fetterman's recent look is taking everyone by surprise. The Pennsylvania Senator revealed his latest look, which is drastically different from how he presents himself, in a tweet posted on Saturday, August 19. John Fetterman looked nearly unrecognizable sporting a thick mustache and a pair of thick glasses instead of his signature gray goatee, stating that he lost a bet with his son, Karl.

Netizens were surprised to see the senator's new look. The most popular opinion floating around was that he looked eerily similar to Walter White from Breaking Bad. Other wild comparisons were also made by X users, who had a hard time comprehending whether or not this was actually the senator.

Walter White comparisons dominated the conversation (Image via Twitter)

Since 2023, John Karl Fetterman has been serving as Pennsylvania's Junior United States Senator. The 53-year-old Democrat with a background in the insurance industry served as the mayor of Braddock, following which he got the job position of the 34th lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania before landing the Junior Senator position.

Fetterman's official senate website states:

"John Fetterman has dedicated his life to fighting for Pennsylvania’s forgotten communities. He was sworn in as a United States Senator to serve the people of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania on January 3, 2023."

Despite his political success, Fetterman has struggled when it came to matters of his health. Just days before the 2022 senate primary election, he suffered a stroke and had to be hospitalized. The stroke left him with auditory-processing issues, but Fetterman still won the elections by a landslide.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman gets compared with Walter White after he shares his new look on X

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), John Fetterman shared his brand new look with the caption "Lost a bet with Karl 🥸". Karl Fetterman is John Fetterman's 13-year-old son. The tweet, which was posted on Saturday, immediately went viral and was re-posted throughout the social media platform. At the time of this writing, Fetterman's tweet had amassed over 1.5 million views.

The senator, popularly known for sporting a thick goatee, now looked completely different as a thick grey mustache adorned his face along with a pair of thick boxy frames.

Expand Tweet

Joey Mannarino of the The Joey Mannarino Show also podcast re-posted Fetterman's tweet of his new look the next day and asked netizens to describe it in five words or less. Joey's tweet has since amassed over 354,000 views.

Expand Tweet

As stated earlier, netizens could not believe the drastic changes in Fetterman's new appearance. The common consensus was that the senator looked just like Bryan Cranston's famed character, Walter White, from Breaking Bad. The changes were so surprising that some people even chose to believe that the person in the picture was not John Fetterman at all.

Not just Walter White, comparisons were also made with a few other characters and celebrities like Dr. Phil, Mr. Potatohead, and even iDubbbz. Despite, the many jokes surrounding Fetterman's new look, some people showed their support for the senator and stated that he looked really good with the stache.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, a Quinnipiac University survey conducted in June showcased a worrying stat for John Fetterman. Results of the survey stated that 50% of Pennsylvania voters disapproved of Fetterman's performance and only 39% approved of his work.