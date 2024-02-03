Was Carl Weathers married? Predator and Rocky actor dead at 76, announces family

Carl Weathers, famous for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series, passed away in his sleep at the age of 76 on February 1, 2024. The news of his passing was shared by his family on Friday, February 2. The statement from his family read as follows:

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend."

Over the years, Carl was married and divorced thrice and has two sons from his first marriage with Mary Anne Castle - Matthew Brandon Weathers and Jason Anthony Weathers. Both Matthew and Jason lead private lives, and it is unclear how many grandchildren the actor is survived by.

Carl Weathers was not married at the time of his death

Carl Weathers tied the knot for the first time in the same year that he appeared in his first film, Magnum Force. His marriage to Mary Anne Castle lasted for a decade, from 1973 to 1983.

By the time he got divorced for the first time, he had already made a name for himself in films, starring opposite Sylvester Stallone as Apollo Creed in Rocky 1, 2, and 3. He got married a second time in February 1984 to Rhona Unsell, just a year after his divorce from Mary.

Rhona and Carl would be married till 2006, for a total of 22 years. However, they did not have any children.

At 59 years of age, Carl Weathers then married content producer Jennifer Peterson in 2007.

Peterson is an award-winning director, having produced short films and TV series such as Pumpkin Hill, and No News, Sir, among many others. The couple divorced in 2009, two years after their marriage.

As mentioned before, Carl Weathers's passing has saddened a number of his co-stars in the industry, with actors such as Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger posting heartfelt tributes in his memory on their respective social media accounts.