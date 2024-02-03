What is Carl Weathers's net worth? Rocky actor's fortunes explored as he passes away at 76

Carl Weathers, the actor who played Apollo Creed in Rocky, died this Thursday, February 1, 2024. His family broke the news to the media outlets with a statement revealing he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

The retired football player had a net worth of $8 million at the time of his death from his career in sports and entertainment, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His family's statement said,

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend."

The cause of death has not been revealed as of yet.

Rocky fame Carl Weathers' net worth explored as actor dies at 76

Carl Weathers was born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. There is not much information about Carl's parents except that his father worked as a day laborer. Carl studied at St. Augustine High School after getting an athletic scholarship and participating in soccer, judo, gymnastics, and more.

Carl Weathers then began to study at Long Beach Polytechnic High School when his family moved to Southern California. The actor started his football career at San Diego State University in 1966. Eight years later, he earned a bachelor's degree in drama.

Weathers is famous for his roles as boxer Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films, Colonel Al Dillon in Predator, and Combat Carl in the Toy Story franchise. Together with his acting and football career, Carl Weathers accumulated a massive wealth of $8 million by the time of his death on February 1, 2024, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Carl owned real estate worth $1.365 million in the form of a house in Venice, California, in 2004. Today, his property is likely worth $3 to 4 million.

Carl Weathers was on the Aztecs team when they won the Pasadena Bowl in 1969. A year later, he became a free agent with the Oakland Raiders, performing as a linebacker for two seasons, as per AP News. The actor became a part of the Canadian Football League team from 1971 to 1973. He played 18 games with the BC Lions and then retired from football in 1974.

After Carl injured his ankle in 1966, he shifted more seriously to acting. The footballer landed small roles in Arthur Marks’ blaxploitation movies Bucktown and Friday Foster and TV series including Good Times, Kung Fu, Cannon, and Starsky and Hutch.

However, his acting journey mainly took off in 1974, after he played Apollo Creed in Rocky, which grossed $225 million at the box office, as per Variety. He reprised his role for the next three Rocky movies.

Carl Weathers has also acted in Action Jackson, Always Night, Happy Gilmore, and Little Nicky. In 2021, the actor earned a nomination for an Emmy for his role in The Mandalorian. He has also dipped his toes in directing, with two episodes of the Star Wars series and some episodes of Law & Order and Chicago Med, as per BBC.

Carl Weathers was married three times. First, it was Mary Ann Castle, then Rhona Unsell, and then Jennifer Peterson. However, unfortunately, all of those marriages ended in divorce, as per CNN. Weathers is survived by his two sons, Jason and Matthew Weathers, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Mary Ann, as per The Guardian.