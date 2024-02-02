Former NFL linebacker Carl Weathers passed away yesterday February 1, 2024. He played for the Oakland Raiders from 1970-1971 before becoming known for his acting career.

He starred as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies and appeared in films such as Happy Gilmore, Predator, the Mandalorian, Toy Story, and many others.

The football community has been mourning the loss of Weathers.

Former NFL running back OJ Simpson sent his condolences to Weathers' family and spoke about when he met Weathers during his rookie season.

"Just want to take a moment to say my condolences to the family of a Carl Weathers. You would know him as Apollo Creed from the, from the Rocky movies. You know, I first met Carl on the football field, I think as a rookie, and we were playing in Oakland and I was doing warm ups and he ran up to me, I guess he's playing linebacker for the Raiders at the time, trying to make the team and he told me, you know, introduce himself. He told me he was an actor."

"We talked once in a while, but not that much. He almost immediately went on to have success as an actor and of course, playing that Apollo Creed character really helped. But to the family to his family, his children, his parents, my condolences. He was a terrific guy, very, very nice guy and a very talented actor I might say."

Carl Weathers' family releases a statement following his death

Following the passing of Carl Weathers, his family announced the news on social media in a public statement:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024."

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers was 76 at the time of his passing.

He played in eight NFL games with the Raiders before playing in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions from 1971-1973. After the 1973 season, Weathers began his successful acting career.

Weathers is survived by his two sons.

