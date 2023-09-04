Was Jimmy Buffett a Christian? Religion explored in wake of Margaritaville singer's death at 76

American singer Jimmy Buffett, best known for his 1977 song Margaritaville, passed away at the age of 76 on September 1. At the time, he was at his Sag Harbor, Long Island home, surrounded by friends and family. The news was announced via a statement posted on his official website, which revealed that the musician was diagnosed with Merkel Cell skin cancer four years ago. The statement read:

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

However, the obituary posted on his website that his illness did not stop him from doing what he loves.

"He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July."

According to the National Cancer Institute, Merkel cell carcinoma is very uncommon. Among the risk factors are sun exposure, a weakened immune system, and age over 50. It tends to grow rapidly and disseminate to lymph nodes and epidermis in other regions of the body, including the lungs, brain, bones, and other organs, at an early stage.

With Jimmy Buffett's passing, several fans are curious about his life and personal background, especially his religious beliefs.

Jimmy Buffett was raised in a Catholic family

Born on December 25, 1946, Jimmy Buffett was raised in a devout Catholic family. As per media outlet CoopWB, his parents brought him up in Mississippi and Alabama, where he and his siblings often went to Catholic churches.

His religion has evolved over time. Although he acknowledged that he was no longer a "traditional" Catholic, his faith in God and the efficacy of prayer never changed.

Jimmy Buffett embodied "island escapism," a concept that describes a relaxed, easygoing way of living. His song Margaritaville is the perfect example to explain his ideology musically.

There is a relationship between his religious heritage and his way of existence. Buffett defended his music themes as symbolic of a mental state of serenity and tranquility, which he viewed as a spiritual pursuit.

As for his professional career, before he began his journey as a musician, Buffett worked in the entertainment magazine Billboard. Later, he relocated to Florida, where he contributed to the development of the tropical rock subgenre, which would eventually gain popularity owing to performers like Jack Johnson.

Buffett's album, Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, was released in 1977 and featured the song Margaritaville, which spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Some of his other hits include Come Monday, Son of a Son of a Sailor, and Fins.

Jimmy Buffett was a prolific performer who released more than 20 albums and received two Grammy nominations. Earlier this year, he announced that he had recorded his new project.