"Was kinda accurately scary": Netizens react to Donald Trump's ad featuring Hillary Clinton allegedly trying to brainwash voters into supporting Biden

Donald Trump's new ad went viral and featured him seemingly claiming that the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attempted to influence voters to support Joe Biden, as per The Hill. The ad released on October 21 and featured voters being handed blindfolds as a video of Clinton speaking about Biden played.

Trump also posted the video on Truth Social, claiming that people had been brainwashed. He appeared in the video as well and addressed the issue of inflation as he said:

"To American workers watching their take home pay stink and watching inflation destroy their family and their lives, to all of you, I have your back."

Netizens took to social media platforms like X to react to the video as they called it "accurately scary."

"I still can't believe she said that out loud" - Netizens react to Donald Trump's new ad on social media

The politician shared his new ad on his official Twitter account, Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social, featuring himself seemingly trying to save Americans from the influence of Joe Biden. The ad spans one minute and 17 seconds and the caption reads:

"Brainwashed."

The clip grabbed the attention of Twitter users and they took to the comments section of @TrumpDailyPosts' video to react to the same.

As the ad continued, Biden was seen stumbling on the stairs of Air Force One. The ad also captured a moment from Hillary Clinton's interview with CNN, where she called Trump's supporters a "cult." She stated that there "needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members" as she said:

"And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He's only in it for himself."

The ad also saw Clinton talking to American workers standing in line about Joe Biden, who she said was doing an "amazing job." Before the clip ended, an individual ran to the front of the line and displayed Trump's message about inflation as the workers nodded in agreement.

Donald Trump was fined $5,000 for sharing a post about a judge's principal clerk

Donald Trump was fined $5,000 by Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday for not deleting a derogatory post related to the judge's principal clerk. The Statesman reported that the post was shared on the politician's 2024 campaign website and although the judge had previously issued an order to delete the post, the same was ignored by Trump.

Engoron shared a statement on the verdict and said that Donald Trump had been warned about the consequences of not removing the post.

"He specifically acknowledged that he understood and would abide by it. Accordingly, issuing yet another warning is no longer appropriate; this Court is way beyond the 'warning' stage," they said, as per ABC News.

CNN reported that the post in question included a picture of Engoron's clerk and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and claimed that the former was Schumer's girlfriend.