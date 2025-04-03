Was Val Kilmer in The Lost Boys? Jesse Watters' gaffe explained in wake of actor's recent passing 

Fox News host Jesse Watters seemingly confused the late Val Kilmer with one of the actors in the 1987 horror-comedy The Lost Boys. Jesse had filmmaker William Oliver Stone on the panel to discuss the latter’s experience working with the late actor.

Ad

Top Gun and Batman Forever-famed Val Kilmer passed away from pneumonia in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 1.

On Jesse Watters' Fox News segment, Oliver Stone said he missed Val while addressing the actor's early passing. Jesse responded:

"Well, he was a great actor, I…Lost Boys was one of my favorite films when I was growing up, and, you know. God bless his family!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stone directed Kilmer's character, Jim Morrison, in the 1991 film The Doors. However, he did not correct Jesse Watters on his error, and netizens took notice of it. Many took to X to point out Jesse's gaffe.

A thorough look at Val Kilmer's filmography showed that the actor did not appear in director Joel Schumacher's The Lost Boys. The 1981 film starred Jason Patric, Jami Gertz, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, and Alex Winter.

Ad

Regardless, it is uncertain which one of these actors Jesse Watters mistook Val for.

Some netizens thought Jesse confused Kiefer Sutherland with Val.

"Did anyone else catch Jesse waters saying Val Kilmer was in Lost Boys that was Kiefer Sutherland . Val was not in that movie", wrote an X user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several others called Jesse Watters out on his mistake on live television. Some claimed Jesse was not actually a fan of Val's, given that he didn't know that the actor wasn't in The Lost Boys.

"Damn Jesse Watters, that was incredibly embarrassing. Oliver Stone be like, "WTF are you talking about". Val Kilmer was not in Lost Boys. Don't act like a fan. You're clearly not one. You derped the sh*t out of that," tweeted another individual.

Ad

Oliver Stone remembers The Doors actor Val Kilmer after his passing

In a separate interview with NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas, Oliver Stone was asked what he remembered about directing Val in The Doors. The filmmaker reminisced:

"I remember the great effort he made and he was heroic."

Stone shared that the movie was difficult to make because Val had to sing several of Jim Morrison's lyrics. Regardless, Stone said they loved Val's rendition and incorporated them in the film alongside Jim's real voice. The director called it a "nice mix". He added:

Ad

"Val worked very hard, and unfortunately, he was just, I think it was too early for them to recognize it as a music film. Could be worth an Academy nomination for Val, but I was always sorry he was robbed."

Ad

Supposedly referring to Val Kilmer's battle with throat cancer, Oliver Stone expressed how the actor's gradual health issues made things worse for him. The filmmaker said:

"You know he was a Christian scientist, so he didn't respond to the cancer...I think in the right way, but he did what he wanted. He was that kind of individualist."

Stone concluded by expressing that he mourned Val's passing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback