‘Wasting yet more money’: Netizens react to British govt's plan to pay TikTok influencers to warn migrants not to cross the English Channel

In a move aimed at curbing illegal immigration via the English Channel, the British government has announced plans to enlist the help of TikTok influencers to dissuade migrants from making the perilous journey. This decision was taken following a reported increase in small boat arrivals, prompting the Home Office to explore alternative strategies, reports Euronews.

According to reports from Metro dated February 14, 2024, the government intends to allocate £100,000 for this initiative, which forms part of a larger £1 million advertising campaign.

This view was criticized by social media users, and one X user, @PoliticsAllie, criticized the government's decision, stating:

"Wasting yet more money."

Engagement of TikTok influencers sparks controversy

In response to the British government's proposal to pay TikTok influencers to deter migrants from attempting to cross the English Channel, social media users have expressed a range of viewpoints.

Some see it as a practical way to combat illegal immigration, while others argue that it is an unnecessary expense. X users have expressed their opinions about the program, which range from skepticism to open outrage.

Expand Tweet

Users have highlighted the underlying complexities of migration, emphasizing the need for comprehensive solutions. However, amid the skepticism, some users supported the government's efforts, citing the importance of utilizing various platforms to disseminate information.

Overall, the decision to engage TikTok influencers in the campaign against channel crossings has sparked debate among netizens, reflecting divergent opinions on how best to address the issue of illegal immigration.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Government's strategy to utilize TikTok influencers

The British government's initiative to enlist TikTok influencers in dissuading migrants from crossing the English Channel entails a multi-faceted approach.

The Home Office intends to extend its current efforts into nations including Iraq, Egypt, and Vietnam, with plans for additional expansion into Turkey and India, as reported by EuroNews on February 14, 2024.

Draft documents obtained by The Times outline the allocation of approximately £30,000 for compensating influencers in Albania, with individual payments capped at £5,000, as reported by Euronews. Additionally, £15,000 has been set aside for influencers in Egypt and Vietnam, while the budget for influencers in other targeted countries remains under consideration.

Expand Tweet

The government's decision underscores its commitment to countering misinformation spread by human traffickers on social media platforms, emphasizing the need to inform migrants about the risks associated with illegal crossings, as reported by Euronews.

Expand Tweet

The Home Office, as reported by FirstPost, has identified a diverse group of influencers in Albania, including a rapper, comedians, lifestyle bloggers, TV personalities, and a travel writer.

According to Metro reports, the Home Office has recruited a private company, Multicultural Marketing Consultancy, to discover Tiktok performers that they believe are fit.

One Albanian rapper, known as 'Omg Dioh,' was chosen as a viable candidate because he 'uses the platform to motivate and educate young people to work hard and pursue their passions'. Comedian Roxhi Dibran, with 150,000 followers, has also been approached.

According to the Metro, a Home Office spokesperson said:

"People smugglers frequently use social media to peddle lies and promote their criminal activities and it is vital that we utilise the same platforms to inform migrants about the truths about crossing the Channel and coming to the UK illegally."

Overall, the government's plan to leverage TikTok influencers forms part of its broader efforts to address the complex challenges posed by illegal immigration. By utilizing innovative approaches and harnessing the power of social media, the government aims to mitigate the risks associated with channel crossings while simultaneously saving lives.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE