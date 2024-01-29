What is a disposable vape? UK government announces upcoming ban citing health risks for children

To stop kids from developing nicotine addiction, the UK PM said that the government will ban disposable vapes. He further said that the authorities would restrict the variety of flavors available on these vapes and outlaw their sale. According to ABC News, PM Rishi Saunak made this announcement in a statement on Monday, January 29.

The UK government recently presented an innovative program to address the growing issue of youth vaping. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced several comprehensive steps meant to stop the alarming development of youth vaping and ban these disposable vapes to protect children's health.

As per sources like INNOKIN, a disposable vape is a vaping device that comes pre-charged and ready to use with e-liquid from the manufacturer. Due to their low cost and lack of tanks, coils, or chargers, these vapes are generally available to more users. That is why they are so popular these days.

UK government is officially banning disposable vapes, citing health risks for children

Sunak has also imposed restrictions on selling these disposable vapes to kids (Image via Facebook / Rishi Sunak)

To reduce youth vaping, the UK government stated on Monday, January 29, that it would prohibit the sale of disposable vapes. One of the steps will be to restrict the flavors of vape pens, which will make vaping less attractive to kids.

WION reported that supporting this step, Sunak said in an official statement:

“Alongside our commitment to stop children who turn 15 this year or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes, these changes will leave a lasting legacy by protecting our children’s health for the long term”.

News Medical reported that the number of young people vaping has tripled over the previous three years. This is because inexpensive, vibrant disposable vapes in flavors like candy floss and bubblegum serve as a "key driver." According to the same source, the growth is very concerning.

These are actually extremely harmful for the kids. This is due to the nicotine present in them that has the potential to cause addiction. Moreover, withdrawal can occasionally result in headaches, anxiety, and difficulty concentrating.

Thus, the government has decided to impose the ban. Additionally, as per the new rules, the sellers need to use plain packaging for disposable vapes to alter how they are displayed in stores. Furthermore, the sweet and fruity flavors that are used to target kids will also need to be restricted. Moreover, the authorities will also make sure that the retailers have removed the products from children's line of sight.

According to sources like News Medical, addressing this ban, Rishi Sunak further said:

"As Prime Minister I have an obligation to do what I think is the right thing for our country in the long term. That is why I am taking bold action to ban disposable vapes – which have driven the rise in youth vaping – and bring forward new powers to restrict vape flavors, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops."

In addition to the ban, shops that illegally sell vapes to minors will also be subject to scrutiny. Nevertheless, adults would still have access to vape kits, if they wished to use them as a tool to stop smoking, according to Sunak.

According to sources like The Hill, some experts have said that the planned ban should be thoroughly thought through to ensure that it doesn't encourage individuals to start smoking cigarettes.

On the other hand, Rishi Sunak is anticipated to visit the schools on Monday, January 29, to make the kids aware of the ban.

