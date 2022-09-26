WATCH: Bodycam footage shows controversial arrest of Tennessee student Tauris Sledge

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Tauris Sledge, a black teenager from Tennessee, was arrested for disorderly conduct by the high school's school resource officer. Body camera footage of the tussle between the SRO and Sledge was released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, which has since gone viral on the internet.
East Ridge High School SRO Tyler McRae was called to the scene after a verbal argument between 18-year-old Tauris Sledge and a coach broke out. Instead of alleviating the situation, McRae tried to arrest the reluctant student, and the hour-long body camera footage revealed the brutality that Sledge had to face.
To keep the situation from escalating, Tyler McRae placed their hand on Tauris Sledge, an action that must have been threatening to the high school student who backed up and told the SRO:
"You have five seconds to get your hands off me."
It was then that the situation spiraled out of control. Sledge tried to leave and was handcuffed by McRae. The body camera footage shows McRae grabbing the teenager by the neck and pulling on his hair following a brief struggle with the handcuffs. When Sledge refused to sit still and comply, he was pepper sprayed multiple times in the face. He can be heard saying in the video:
"I am not resisting."
Trigger warning: The following videos contain graphic content. Viewer's discretion is advised.
The full hour-long video shows the SRO entering the gym and talking to the coach, both of them white men.
What led to the arrest of Tauris Sledge? Students protest against police brutality
On Tuesday, Tauris Sledge, a student at East Ridge High School, asked to be excused from playing kickball because he was feeling unwell. After some time, however, his coach found him playing basketball. The coach confronted him and demanded to know why he was not feeling well enough for kickball but could play basketball during his free time.
The confrontation escalated when Sledge reportedly "puffed out his chest" and "aggressively" started publicly accusing the coach of racism. At this point, the SRO, Tyler McRae, intervened. With brute force, Tauris Sledge was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault.
Following the incident, the students have staged protests and walkouts at the Tennessee High School. People have asked why Sledge was the one accused of assault when he was the victim.
According to Complex, Sledge’s attorney Robin Flores said they are currently “laying the groundwork” to press charges.