WATCH: Bodycam footage shows controversial arrest of Tennessee student Tauris Sledge

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Tauris Sledge, a black teenager from Tennessee, was arrested for disorderly conduct by the high school's school resource officer. Body camera footage of the tussle between the SRO and Sledge was released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, which has since gone viral on the internet.

East Ridge High School SRO Tyler McRae was called to the scene after a verbal argument between 18-year-old Tauris Sledge and a coach broke out. Instead of alleviating the situation, McRae tried to arrest the reluctant student, and the hour-long body camera footage revealed the brutality that Sledge had to face.

To keep the situation from escalating, Tyler McRae placed their hand on Tauris Sledge, an action that must have been threatening to the high school student who backed up and told the SRO:

"You have five seconds to get your hands off me."

It was then that the situation spiraled out of control. Sledge tried to leave and was handcuffed by McRae. The body camera footage shows McRae grabbing the teenager by the neck and pulling on his hair following a brief struggle with the handcuffs. When Sledge refused to sit still and comply, he was pepper sprayed multiple times in the face. He can be heard saying in the video:

"I am not resisting."

Trigger warning: The following videos contain graphic content. Viewer's discretion is advised.

The Tennessee Holler @TheTNHoller EAST RIDGE HIGH: “I’M NOT RESISTING!”



White SRO DRAGS BLACK STUDENT BY THE HAIR, pepper sprays him, arrests and charges him for assault, disorderly & resisting after the student refused to play kickball and mouthed off to the gym coach.



MORE: EAST RIDGE HIGH: “I’M NOT RESISTING!”White SRO DRAGS BLACK STUDENT BY THE HAIR, pepper sprays him, arrests and charges him for assault, disorderly & resisting after the student refused to play kickball and mouthed off to the gym coach. @hcsotn MORE: newschannel9.com/news/local/vir… 🚨EAST RIDGE HIGH: “I’M NOT RESISTING!” White SRO DRAGS BLACK STUDENT BY THE HAIR, pepper sprays him, arrests and charges him for assault, disorderly & resisting after the student refused to play kickball and mouthed off to the gym coach. @hcsotn MORE: newschannel9.com/news/local/vir… https://t.co/7OrDVN2yL1

The full hour-long video shows the SRO entering the gym and talking to the coach, both of them white men.

What led to the arrest of Tauris Sledge? Students protest against police brutality

On Tuesday, Tauris Sledge, a student at East Ridge High School, asked to be excused from playing kickball because he was feeling unwell. After some time, however, his coach found him playing basketball. The coach confronted him and demanded to know why he was not feeling well enough for kickball but could play basketball during his free time.

The confrontation escalated when Sledge reportedly "puffed out his chest" and "aggressively" started publicly accusing the coach of racism. At this point, the SRO, Tyler McRae, intervened. With brute force, Tauris Sledge was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault.

Following the incident, the students have staged protests and walkouts at the Tennessee High School. People have asked why Sledge was the one accused of assault when he was the victim.

WTVC NewsChannel 9 @newschannelnine LIVE UPDATE: @Jordan_WTVC just got off the air with new details on the student-led protest at East Ridge High this morning. AND you'll see @leslie_news9 's report that features the arresting officer bodycam video. LIVE UPDATE: @Jordan_WTVC just got off the air with new details on the student-led protest at East Ridge High this morning. AND you'll see @leslie_news9's report that features the arresting officer bodycam video. https://t.co/GeuVHDcwAn

Cassie @thetaxwidow I am proud of all the East Ridge student activists who walked out for Tauris Sledge today chanting “I’m not resisting”



No student should fear being pulled down the bleachers by their hair, pepper sprayed, and arrested for choosing not to play kick ball I am proud of all the East Ridge student activists who walked out for Tauris Sledge today chanting “I’m not resisting”No student should fear being pulled down the bleachers by their hair, pepper sprayed, and arrested for choosing not to play kick ball https://t.co/tgMuwV6FqT

According to Complex, Sledge’s attorney Robin Flores said they are currently “laying the groundwork” to press charges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far