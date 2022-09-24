WATCH: Dramatic bodycam footage shows train hitting occupied police car in Colorado

A Colorado woman, arrested on Friday, September 16, 2022, sustained serious injuries after the patrol car she was placed in was hit by a train in Weld county. Bodycam footage released by the Fort Lupton Police Department showed the moment the train hit the car.

The footage obtained by CBS News showed eight minutes of edited video from the incident, where officers were seen talking outside a car when a train came barreling down the tracks and hit a patrol vehicle parked on the crossing near US85 and County Rd. 36, north of Platteville, Colorado.

According to the Denver Post, the woman, identified as Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton, Colorado.

In a press release, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation stated that a Platteville officer in the area located the vehicle and stopped it just beyond the railway tracks. Officers parked the patrol car on the crossing behind the suspect’s vehicle.

The officers then handcuffed the woman and placed her in the backseat of the police car. At the time of the incident, the Denver Post reported that Platteville officers were reportedly searching the woman's car for weapons.

In the video, the officers can be seen standing outside the car when they hear a train come rushing down the tracks. The distressed officer then issues a warning and says “Stay back,” and then they run for cover.

The video then cuts forward and shows the officer running towards the crashed patrol vehicle while requesting medical assistance. The officer can be heard saying:

“Request medical assistance... The suspect was inside the vehicle that was hit by the train.”

A press release from the CBII said the woman was then taken to Greeley hospital with multiple injuries and expected to recover from the accident.

Dillon Thomas, a reporter for CBS News, tweeted that the woman was conscious and had hired an attorney following the incident.

According to CBS News, the Fort Lupton Police Department issued the following statement addressing the incident. They said:

"Officers cleared the suspect vehicle to determine if anyone else was in the vehicle. the Platteville's police vehicle, which contained the female detainee, was struck by a northbound train. Fort Lupton Officers immediately summoned medical assistance and began life-sustaining measures."

The CBI added in a press release that no other injuries were reported during the incident.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations investigate a traffic accident that seriously injured a woman at the traffic stop

According to the Denver Post, the officers involved in the traffic accident were placed on administrative leave by the Platteville Police Department. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said they will handle the traffic incident while the Fort Lupton Police Department investigates the road rage report involving the injured woman.

In a press release, the CBI said:

“The Ft. Lupton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation of the incidents leading up to the initial call for police assistance. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury traffic accident that occurred between the train and the Platteville Police Department patrol vehicle.”

The Platteville Police Department is yet to disclose the names of the officers involved in the traffic accident.

