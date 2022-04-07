Who was Eric Boehlert? Tributes pour in as renowned media critic is killed in a bike accident after being struck by a train

Renowned media critic Eric Boehlert passed away at the age of 57 after suffering a fatal bike accident earlier this week. The news of his tragic demise was announced by his fellow journalist and family friend, Soledad O'Brien, on Twitter:

“Just got crushing news from Tracy Breslin, @Eric Boehlert has died in a bike accident, age 57. Adored his kids Jane and Ben, his dogs, biking and running and basketball and good friends, a fierce and fearless defender of the truth.”

Soledad O'Brien @soledadobrien 2/Eric was an amazing friend. He fought to rescue journalism and democracy, which need saving. Worked at Rolling Stone, Billboard, founded Media Matters and Salon, Pressrun on Substack. Brutal to bad media on twitter, sweetest guy in real life 2/Eric was an amazing friend. He fought to rescue journalism and democracy, which need saving. Worked at Rolling Stone, Billboard, founded Media Matters and Salon, Pressrun on Substack. Brutal to bad media on twitter, sweetest guy in real life

Media Matters for America also issued an official statement to confirm Boehlert’s death. The organization mentioned that they were “heartbroken” over the passing of a “beloved friend and former colleague”:

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also took to social media to mourn the loss of Boehlert:

Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton @EricBoehlert ’s death is terrible news. I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias. What a loss. .@EricBoehlert’s death is terrible news. I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias. What a loss.

Boehlert was reportedly riding a bicycle near his home in Montclair, New Jersey, when he was fatally struck by a commuter train. He is survived by his wife and their two children.

A look back into the life of Eric Boehlert

Eric Boehlert was an American media critic and writer. He was born on December 6, 1965, in New York and initially lived with his family in Indiana before moving to Connecticut. Boehlert graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor's degree in Middle Eastern Studies.

The media personality worked as a staff writer on Billboard and served as the contributing editor for Rolling Stone. He also became the founding editor of news and opinion website Salon. Boehlert joined Media Matters for America in 2006 and remained associated with the organization for over 10 years. He also held the role of media critic in the Daily Kos.

The critic established his own newsletter called Press Run in 2020 and described it as "an unfiltered, passionate, and proudly progressive critique of the political press in the age of Trump.” Boehlert also authored two books called Lapdogs: How The Press Rolled Over For Bush and Bloggers on the Bus: How The Internet Changed Politics and the Press.

In 2002, Boehlert won the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers' Deems Taylor Award for music journalism for his work on a series of articles about the radio industry. The same series was also shortlisted for the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism.

Twitter mourns the loss of Eric Boehlert

Eric Boehlert was one of the most popular media critics in America, who garnered a significant following with his unfiltered commentary and passion for exposing misinformation.

Following the news of his demise, his wife, Tracy Breslin, described him as “a fierce defender of truth but also the nicest guy in real life.” Several people also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the critic:

John Nichols @NicholsUprising Eric Boehlert, a savvy commentator on the failures of corporate media, and a bold critic of right-wing bias in broadcasting, has died at age 57. A skilled reporter and a fierce analyst, @EricBoehlert shaped our understanding of how dishonest media creates dysfunctional politics. Eric Boehlert, a savvy commentator on the failures of corporate media, and a bold critic of right-wing bias in broadcasting, has died at age 57. A skilled reporter and a fierce analyst, @EricBoehlert shaped our understanding of how dishonest media creates dysfunctional politics. https://t.co/OcQUki29QK

Aaron Rupar @atrupar stunned by the news @EricBoehlert has passed away. I was just reading him yesterday and cited something he wrote in my newsletter. we can never take tomorrow for granted. my thoughts are with his family and friends. stunned by the news @EricBoehlert has passed away. I was just reading him yesterday and cited something he wrote in my newsletter. we can never take tomorrow for granted. my thoughts are with his family and friends.

Bob Cesca @bobcesca_go Oh my god, I'm in total shock about Eric Boehlert. Oh my god, I'm in total shock about Eric Boehlert.

Neera Tanden🌻 @neeratanden I am simply devastated by the news of Eric Boehlert’s death. He’s been such a strong voice for our democracy. Such a terrible loss of a good and decent man. I am simply devastated by the news of Eric Boehlert’s death. He’s been such a strong voice for our democracy. Such a terrible loss of a good and decent man.

Jon Stewart @jonstewart Rest In Peace Eric Boehlert. Greatly admired his passion and tenacity. Rest In Peace Eric Boehlert. Greatly admired his passion and tenacity.

(((DeanObeidallah))) @DeanObeidallah Very, very sad to hear of the passing of Eric Boehlert. He was a courageous journalist who passionately called out the corporate media's bias. He made me smarter and I always appreciated it when he appeared on my radio show. I will truly miss him. Very, very sad to hear of the passing of Eric Boehlert. He was a courageous journalist who passionately called out the corporate media's bias. He made me smarter and I always appreciated it when he appeared on my radio show. I will truly miss him.

Molly Jong-Fast @MollyJongFast I’m just devastated at the loss of the super talented @EricBoehlert I’m just devastated at the loss of the super talented @EricBoehlert

Room Rater @ratemyskyperoom Room Rater In Memoriam. Tragic news. Eric Boehlert has died. He was 57. Room Rater In Memoriam. Tragic news. Eric Boehlert has died. He was 57. https://t.co/tRH0lZMMf3

Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org ☮️ @froomkin Absolutely crushed to learn that Eric Boehlert has died. His work had never been more essential. I grieve. Absolutely crushed to learn that Eric Boehlert has died. His work had never been more essential. I grieve.

Matt Murphy @MattMurph24 RIP Eric Boehlert. His voice will be truly missed. RIP Eric Boehlert. His voice will be truly missed.

Adam Parkhomenko @AdamParkhomenko I am so sad to hear of the passing of my good buddy Eric Boehlert. Life is short. Enjoy and cherish your friends and loved ones. This guy did so much good - every single day - and was far from finished in his journey. We will take it from here, my friend. I am so sad to hear of the passing of my good buddy Eric Boehlert. Life is short. Enjoy and cherish your friends and loved ones. This guy did so much good - every single day - and was far from finished in his journey. We will take it from here, my friend.

Dan "I Stand With Ukraine" P. @ddanpereira Its just such horrible news & I am in shock about the sudden death of Eric Boehlert from a bike accident. He ran PressRun & was an excellent journalist who focused on the Media. This is a huge loss for America & the Left. My condolences to his wife family & friends. RIP Eric Its just such horrible news & I am in shock about the sudden death of Eric Boehlert from a bike accident. He ran PressRun & was an excellent journalist who focused on the Media. This is a huge loss for America & the Left. My condolences to his wife family & friends. RIP Eric😢🙏 https://t.co/qeSkXrDsDG

The death of Eric Boehlert is a heartbreaking tragedy for his family & a devastating loss to the journalistic community.

Boehlert was an articulate, knowledgeable critic on news coverage of political issues whose commentary was always thoughtful, honest & insightful.

Very sad.

Losing Eric Boehlert to a tragic accident at age 57 is a loss for our entire country.



I'm stunned.

Fernand R. Amandi 🇺🇦 @AmandiOnAir



Eric was a fearless, passionate defender of our democracy + truth teller in a time where telling the truth has consequences. Was honored to know him + share many a panel with him.



Condolences to his family. Shocking, gut wrenching news on the tragic passing of Eric Boehlert.

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Boehlert will be missed by his family, friends, followers, colleagues, and well-wishers. However, he will always be remembered for his work and contributions to the media.

Boehlert leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Tracy, their children Ben and Jane, and his siblings, Bart, Thom, and Cynthia.

