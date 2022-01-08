Sidney Poitier's children: All about the Oscar-winning actor's family as he dies aged 94

On Thursday, January 6, Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94. The nonagenarian was the first black actor to win the Best Actor Oscar for a leading role. Poitier won the Academy Award for his role in 1963's Lilies of the Field.

The news of Sidney Poitier's demise was announced by Bahama's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell. Poitier also received an Honorary Oscar in 2002, followed by a BAFTA for the groundbreaking contributions of his career.

Poitier also received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974, as well as a Presidential Medal of Freedom from former US President Barack Obama in 2009.

As per IMDb, throughout his career spanning 55 acting projects since 1947, Sidney Poitier received 28 awards and 41 nominations. The late Bahamian-American actor and Knighthood recipient is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, five daughters, and eight grandchildren.

What is known about Sidney Poitier's children and family?

Sidney Poitier married his first wife, Juanita Marie Hardy, in 1950 and had four daughters - Beverly (born 1952), Pamela (born 1954), Sherri (born 1956), and the late Gina (born 1958). During his marriage with Hardy, the Mandela and de Klerk star had a nine-year-long affair with the late Tony-winning actress Diahann Carroll.

After Sidney and Juanita divorced in 1965, the actor married Canadian actress Joanna Shimkus. He had two more daughters with Shimkus - Anika (born 1972) and Sydney Tamiia Poitier (born 1973). Most of his six daughters opted to follow in their father's legacy and forayed into the entertainment industry.

Pamela (67), Sherri (65), Anika (49), and Sidney(48) have all acted in films. However, Sydney Tamiia seems to have had the most successful career, as evident by her leading role in the Canadian comedy series Carter. Later, Sherri reportedly worked as a chef.

Meanwhile, Sidney Poitier's eldest daughter Beverly opted for literary works instead of acting. In 2001, she reportedly published her novel, Nana. Later, Beverly reportedly also worked as a jewelry designer.

The actor's youngest daughter from his first marriage, Gina Poitier, passed away in 2018. She reportedly co-owned a designer boutique named Bejai Designs. Gina had a fine arts degree as well as a degree in fashion merchandise. Furthermore, she reportedly worked as an administrative assistant at some point in her life.

Sidney Poitier has eight grandchildren, some of whom are married with kids, while few are in or recently out of college. The 94-year-old acting legend also has three great-grandchildren.

Edited by Prem Deshpande