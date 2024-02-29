Watch: Bodycam video shows Ohio police rescue toddler from bug-infested home of Rabyah Muballigh

Rabyah Muballigh, a 25-year-old from Ohio is facing charges of second-degree felonious assault and third-degree endangering children. She was arrested after police in Ohio rescued her three-year-old daughter from their house in early January 26, 2024.

Body camera footage that was recently revealed and reviewed by Law&Crime showed what police officers saw upon entering the house. The footage showed police officers entering a bug-infested and cluttered house where they found an unresponsive toddler.

Law&Crime reported that Rabyah Muballigh's arrest shed light on the urgency of addressing child endangerment cases promptly. The child, who weighed only 16 pounds, was found alone in the apartment earlier in the week. This reportedly prompted Fairborn police to take action against Rabyah Muballigh. The toddler is currently in a hospital where they expect that she will make a prolonged recovery.

The body cam footage shot by the police was obtained by WHIO and showed the conditions the toddler was living in before the intervention of the police.

Rabyah Muballigh Charged with Assault and Child Endangerment

A 911 call made on January 8, 2024, led Fairborn Police officers to the house of Rabyah Muballigh where they found an unresponsive toddler. The caller, later identified as Rabyah Muballigh, reported an unresponsive toddler at 308 Wallace Drive and needed immediate medical attention.

At the time, Muballigh told the dispatcher that when she went to check on the toddler, the "parent wasn't there." While concealing her true identity, she also provided a false name for the child. She went on to inform the 911 dispatcher that the child, aged between two and three, had been left alone.

Body camera footage that Law&Crime showed the conditions officers saw upon entering Muballigh's apartment. They saw garbage and discarded food cluttering the rooms and sticky fly traps covered in dead flies. The scene shocked the officers leading one to exclaim "Oh my god" after they saw an emaciated toddler in a corner, covered in ug bites.

The room also had a mattress soiled with feces and urine, and insects crawling on the floors and walls. Initially, the officers believed that the toddler wasn't alive but upon realizing that she was breathing, they sought immediate medical intervention. Fairborn police officers rushed her to the hospital and were reportedly relieved after realizing that she was still breathing.

The body camera footage showed officers investigating the cluttered home, tearing down blankets covering windows to shed light on the scene. Despite the conditions, the officers' swift response ensured the child received immediate medical attention.

Outside the home, the officers encountered Rabyah, who had called 911 but provided a false name. Muballigh was arrested for felony child endangerment and seemed emotional when she was cuffed and placed in a squad car.

The child reportedly stabilized at the hospital and was on the path to recovery but will require an extended stay for ongoing care. Meanwhile, Rabyah Muballigh is being held at the Green County Jail with a $500,000 bond. Following her arrest, the Green County Prosecutor recommended a $250,000 bond and she is being held at the Green County Jail as of Wednesday, February 28, 2024.