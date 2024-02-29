Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt, 28, is facing a litany of charges, including kidnapping, attempted murder, and domestic violence, following a dramatic incident on February 20. The arrest came after keen-eyed police officers saw a woman silently mouthing the words "Help me" as a vehicle passed them during a routine traffic stop.

Promptly abandoning the original stop, officers pursued Foutch-Pratt's vehicle, attempting to intervene. The suspect accelerated, leading to a high-speed chase that concluded with a crash when he entered the southbound lanes of US 95, heading north.

During the crash, officers observed Foutch-Pratt attempting to strangle a woman inside the vehicle. Body camera footage captured his alarming declaration, "She has to die tonight." The officers acted swiftly, ensuring the victim's safety and apprehending Foutch-Pratt at the scene as reported by WBTV.

Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt arrested following girlfriend's disturbing "Help Me" plea in Vegas

Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt and his unnamed girlfriend's cross-country road trip took a disturbing turn, leading to Foutch-Pratt's arrest after a silent plea for help caught the attention of vigilant Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers.

Around 9:10 p.m. on February 20, two LVMPD officers were engaged in a routine traffic stop near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. During the stop, they observed an SUV driven by Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt speeding past them. What caught their immediate attention was the female passenger's gesture.

"I observed a white female adult in the passenger seat stick her head out the window. She mouthed the words 'HELP ME' as the vehicle was driving away from Officers," noted one of the officers in the arrest report obtained by Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV. "

This distressing incident prompted the officers to swiftly abandon the initial traffic stop and pursue Foutch-Pratt's vehicle. The subsequent high-speed chase concluded with a crash on US 95. Body camera footage revealed Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt's attempt to strangle the woman, substantiating her plea for help.

The driver, identified as Foutch-Pratt, maneuvered against traffic on southbound U.S. 95, prompting a pursuit by officers. Following a crash, he resisted arrest, grabbing a seat belt and allegedly attempting to strangle the female passenger. Officers heard him shout, "She has to die tonight." Despite his resistance, law enforcement successfully apprehended Foutch-Pratt at the scene as reported by Crime Online.

Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt arrested on kidnapping and attempted murder charges

Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt, 28, has been arrested in Las Vegas on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder. According to details revealed in a report from Henderson, Nevada, Fox affiliate KVVU, Foutch-Pratt's girlfriend, who remains unnamed, reported terrifying incidents during a road trip.

The victim recounted that the couple had stopped in Las Vegas during their road trip, staying at The Strat Hotel & Casino. Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt allegedly began acting paranoid, accusing the victim of assisting the government in spying. After a brief encounter with hotel security, the couple reportedly went to purchase marijuana.

During this outing, Foutch-Pratt reportedly told her that she "needed to die," causing significant distress. In an attempt to seek help, the victim claimed Foutch-Pratt took her phone and physically assaulted her as reported by Law & Crime.

Court records indicate that Nathaniel Foutch-Pratt, facing seven charges including first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder, was taken in the custody of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, February 20. Currently, the Clark County Detention Center is holding Foutch-Pratt without bond. They have scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 12.