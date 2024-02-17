“Take care of Greg": Bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting that killed Tennesse deputy Greg McCowan and injured Shelby Eggers 

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage on February 16, revealing the fatal officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Deputy Greg McCowan and left Deputy Shelby Eggers injured during a traffic stop in Tennessee.

The footage captures the confrontation that took place and resulted in the death of Deputy Greg McCowan and injuries to Deputy Shelby Eggers.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong explained the 28-minute-long body camera footage. They showcased two perspectives—one from McCowan's bodycam and the other from his squad car's dashcam. The footage shows Eggers instructing officers to "take care of Greg."

Bodycam video shows shooting that killed Deputy Greg McCowan

The released video comprises body camera and dashcam footage from both deputies, offering a comprehensive view of the events leading to the officer-involved shooting that claimed Deputy Greg McCowan's life and injured Deputy Shelby Eggers, as reported by WVLT.

The incident occurred on February 8 when deputies encountered Kenneth DeHart during a routine traffic stop in the 4900 block of Sevierville Road around 8:30 p.m.

The footage commences from Deputy Eggers' perspective, capturing the moments leading to the traffic stop. Kenneth DeHart, the subject of the stop, is seen driving ahead of Eggers, at one point crossing into the opposing lane of traffic.

In the split-screen body camera footage from the Blount County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Deputy Eggers initiates the stop and approaches Kenneth DeHart on February 8. Initially cooperative, DeHart handed over his registration and license peacefully, as reported by WATE.

The interaction between Eggers and DeHart continues for several minutes before the situation takes a turn. During the stop, Eggers informs DeHart that she pulled him over due to his swerving on the road. DeHart explains that he was on the phone with his grandmother, attributing the swerving to the conversation, according to FOX News.

The sheriff's office states that Eggers detected the smell of marijuana in DeHart's car, leading her to request that he step out of the vehicle. The video depicts DeHart refusing both to exit the car and to permit Eggers to search it.

"I ain't got weed. Don't be like that," DeHart asserts in the footage. "I'm refusing a search." "I've never smoked weed," he insists. "I'm not trying to mess with you, I'm trying to make this easy," Eggers responds.

DeHart suggests calling in a K-9 unit for a scent test on the car instead of allowing a search. The tense exchange between Deputy Eggers and DeHart continues until Deputy Greg McCowan arrives at the scene.

Upon Greg McCowan's arrival, he repeats the request for DeHart to exit the car. Despite multiple refusals, the video shows both deputies attempting to physically remove DeHart from the vehicle and using a stun device. Throughout this exchange, DeHart repeatedly pleads with the deputies to stop saying, "You can't do this, you can't do this. Get your hands off of me."

The situation takes a tragic turn when DeHart fires at least six shots. Five of these shots are heard while he is still in the car, with the deputies at the driver’s side window. A final shot is fired at Greg McCowan before DeHart drives away, uttering, “I told you [expletive].”

Deputy Eggers, having been fired upon, returns three rounds of fire. The bodycam footage then shows her applying a tourniquet to herself and radioing for help. Bystanders enter the scene, attempting to assist both Eggers and Greg McCowan.

As additional officers arrive, Eggers instructs them to "take care of Greg" before being loaded into the back of a police vehicle and taken away. The video concludes with backup arriving, placing Eggers in a cruiser, and driving away, as reported by KNOX News.

Kenneth DeHart captured in Tennessee manhunt faces murder charges

After a nearly five-day manhunt and the issuance of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Blue Alert, Kenneth DeHart was apprehended on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

DeHart now faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The intense search for DeHart ended at a Knoxville home, where law enforcement successfully took him into custody, as reported by WVLT.

The legal proceedings extend beyond Kenneth DeHart, as several individuals have been charged in connection with providing aid to the suspect. Kenneth DeHart’s brother, Marcus DeHart, girlfriend Carrie Matthews, and a man identified as Maurice Warren are all facing charges of accessory after the fact.