What happened to Demetrius Fisher? Illinois man arrested after girlfriend's daughter found with life-threatening injuries

In an incident in Beach Park, Illinois, Demetrius Fisher, 30, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend's nine-year-old daughter multiple times, leaving the young girl in critical condition. The brutal attack took place in their home on the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue while the child's mother was at work.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to the distress call around 10:45 AM on Thursday, February 15. Reports gathered from the probe seem to show that the attack happened while the child's mom was at work, as reported by NBC Chicago.

Demetrius Fisher arrested after brutal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl

Demetrius Fisher, 30, was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend’s nine-year-old child in Beach Park, Illinois. The Sheriff's Office in Lake County disclosed that the incident occurred on Thursday morning when the school called the child's mother asking about the kid's whereabouts.

Alarmed by her daughter's absence at school, the mother rushed home and encountered Demetrius Fisher leaving the residence. Fisher ran away when he saw her mother, which caught the mother's attention. She went inside her home. Once home, she realized her child had been stabbed several times and was in critical condition, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ari Briskman stated that deputies arrived to find the nine-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries caused by the stabbing. The Beach Park Fire Department responded promptly, transporting the child to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

Demetrius Fisher (Image via X/@EarlyReport)

Investigators learned that Demetrius Fisher was dating the child's mother and was temporarily staying in the house when the attack took place. After the stabbing, Fisher reportedly boarded a bus, and authorities quickly identified his likely destination as the Waukegan Metra station, as reported by ABC7 Chicago.

Police found and detained Demetrius Fisher at the Metra station in Waukegan and formally charged him with the crime. The child, who is still in critical condition, fights for her life as the medical personnel work relentlessly to medicate the severe injuries inflicted on her.

Demetrius Fisher charged with attempted murder

The neighborhood of Beach Park, Illinois, was rocked by the disturbing incident that unfolded outside residents' homes. Alexandra Mireles, a next-door neighbor who witnessed the chaotic scene, described the unsettling moment. "First, I just saw a bunch of police show up... and an ambulance take away the baby, and then more police... K9 and just craziness."

Mireles, whose daughters often played with the nine-year-old victim, highlighted the close bonds within the neighborhood, as reported by ABC7 Chicago.

"The little girl and little boy are always outside... brother and sister. When I come home with my daughters, they're here, so they play in the yard with the dog for a little bit... run around. It's just crazy... keep your children very, very close, because you just never know what's gonna happen."

Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has quickly reviewed the case and approved charges of attempted first-degree murder against the suspect. Fisher is scheduled to appear in First Appearance Court on Friday morning, February 16, at 9:00 AM. according to prosecutors as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Further information will be available as authorities continue their investigation.

