Where was Kenneth DeHart found? Authorities capture suspect wanted in murder of Blount County deputy Greg McCowan

Kenneth DeHart, the prime suspect in the murder of Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan, was captured on Tuesday, February 13. He was arrested in Knox County at a residence on Linden Avenue and security footage showed the suspect surrendering to law enforcement.

This came after McCowan and Deputy Shelby Eggers attempted to stop DeHart's SUV on Sevierville Road in Maryville on February 8 and were reportedly shot by the suspect during the encounter, as per WBIR.

DeHart, 42 had been on the run for nearly five days before the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation apprehended him, as per WATE. Wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, the Blount County Sheriff's Office coordinated a manhunt for DeHart, utilizing cellphone tracking technology that eventually led detectives to him.

In a coordinated effort involving officers from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knoxville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Marshals Service, DeHart was arrested at around 3:20 pm local time.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr. was taken into custody at around 3:30 pm local time at a residence in East Knoxville, specifically in the 2600 block of Linden Avenue, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The arrest came after the alleged suspect had been on the run for almost five days after the shooting on February 8. U.S. Marshal David Jolley indicated that DeHart might have intermittently accessed the house over five days and may have only returned on the day of his capture.

BCSO confirmed that the residence was unoccupied when deputies entered, and Kenneth DeHart did not resist arrest. Notably, they used Deputy McCowan's handcuffs to apprehend the suspect. As per WBIR, after the arrest, Sheriff James Berrong expressed:

"You can't understand how excited I am today to announce today we arrested the man that murdered my deputy."

The residence, located approximately 15 miles north of the shooting scene, did not belong to DeHart, prompting ongoing inquiries into whether he received assistance. As per Knox News, his brother and girlfriend are facing charges for allegedly helping him escape.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr., the suspect accused of murdering Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan and injuring Deputy Shelby Eggers, was booked into a Blount County jail. Following this, Kenneth DeHart was moved to an undisclosed facility outside of Blount County to ensure impartial custody and eliminate any possibility of conflict of interest.

The Blount County District Attorney will collaborate with McCowan's family in the coming weeks to determine whether to pursue the death penalty, as per Knox News.

Kenneth DeHart faces charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

