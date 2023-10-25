Sergio Brown arrested: Former Patriots DB facing first-degree murder charges 

Sergio Brown was recently arrested trying to re-enter the United States from Mexico, and it seems that life for the former New England Patriots safety will become even worse from now on. According to TMZ, the former NFL star will face two different charges - first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body - in connection to his mother's death.

After being moved to Illinois, Sergio Brown will be brought in front of a judge on Wednesday to face the two charges. He could be set for life imprisonment without parole if convicted.

His mother's family released a statement after he was captured trying to re-enter the United States:

"We are also heartened by the news that Sergio Brown has been apprehended and returned to the United States unharmed," the statement reads. "Our family is prayerful that, as the investigation progresses, more answers will become available, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident."

What has Sergio Brown been accused of?

Sergio Brown's mother Myrtle allegedly died after taking a beating, with her autopsy revealing plenty of injuries consistent with an assault. Her body was wrapped in a sheet and placed behind her residence and, a month ago, police initiated an investigation to find Sergio Brown.

The former NFL safety went missing after the police started the investigation, with reports suggesting he went to Mexico. Brown was captured when he tried to re-enter the United States through San Diego, and more recently, he was moved to Illinois.

The former NFL player was a standout at Notre Dame before moving to the pros. An undrafted free agent after the 2010 NFL Draft, Brown started his NFL career with the New England Patriots, playing there for two years.

He later had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills, failing to make much of an impact in the league.

No team signed him after the 2016 season and he retired from the game, having registered 144 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and 10 passes defended in seven years and 94 games.