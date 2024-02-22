"That is sickening" "Absolutely shameful" Fans react to Riley Gaines' case on San Francisco assault incident being suspended

Riley Gaines previously pressed charges against some individuals for allegedly assaulting her at the San Francisco State University. Recently the San Francisco police department squashed all charges related to the incident.

The former University of Kentucky NCAA team swimmer has been active on social media, being quite vocal about her fight for women's rights. Gaines started her journey as an activist almost two years ago and remains determined to bring about positive changes in society.

On April 7, 2023, Riley Gaines posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) from San Francisco State University.

"The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder," she captioned the video.

However, almost a year later, the charges that she pressed were suspended. Riley Gaines took to X to inform her followers:

"Remember when I was assaulted & held for ransom through the night by a mob of violent protesters at SFSU? The police have finally informed me the case has been suspended as all charges are "alleged" & "unfounded".I guess audio, video, & eyewitness evidence aren't admissible in SF."

Fans were unhappy with the decision made by the police department. They extended their support to Riley.

"That is sickening. They even asked for cash to let you go" one fan wrote.

"Absolutely shameful. Hang your heads @SFPD & anyone else complicit in this cowardice," another chimed in.

Some users even questioned her next course of action.

"So what I’m hearing is that they want you to pursue it as a civil case?" asked a fan.

A fan expressed his distress as he believed that having no consequences could lead to more violence.

"That’s ridiculous. No consequences = more violence," the fan wrote.

An alumni of SFSU expressed displeasure with the decision.

"Sad to say that my Alma mater, SFSU, is well and truly in and of the San Francisco Doom Loop. It was once, a very laudable institution. No longer. Keep fighting Riley," wrote Rene Drew.

Riley Gaines' fight for women's sports

Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Riley Gaines has been a very staunch supporter of women's sports. She makes sure to raise her voice every time some injustice is observed against women in sports.

Gaines is a staunch believer in the fact that transgender athletes shouldn't be allowed to compete in women's sports.

Recently, she tried to meet the Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham in a bid to pass a law HB 205 that defines and codifies sex-based terms like 'woman' in law. She believed that this could mitigate the injustices happening to women in sports.