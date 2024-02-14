"Refused to meet with me"- Riley Gaines attempts to meet Governor Grisham urging New Mexico legislature to pass HB 205

Riley Gaines has been trying to meet the governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, in order to pass a law that she believes would help protect women's sports.

Riley Gaines has been a staunch activist for women's rights ever since her college swimming days at the University of Kentucky. Since her college career, she has been raising her voice against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.

Gaines took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform her followers about her attempt to meet Governor Grisham to urge legislature that has the chance to pass HB 205, which defines and codifies sex-based terms like 'woman' in law.

"Governor Grisham refused to meet with me, so we showed up at her front door. New Mexico legislature has the chance to pass HB 205 which merely defines & codifies sex-based terms like 'woman' in law. Keep the pressure on. Protecting women shouldn't be controversial or partisan," she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines and Lia Thomas

Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee's Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Riley Gaines competed in many races as a part of the University of Kentucky's NCAA swimming team. She tied for fifth position in the 200m freestyle at the 2022 edition of the NCAA freestyle championships.

She raised her voice against the NCAA for allowing transgender Lia Thomas to participate in women's events. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) she raised her voice multiple times.

"Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who EARNED a national title. He is an arrogant, cheat who STOLE a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman. The @ncaa is responsible. If I was a woman working at ESPN, I would walk out. You're spineless," she tweeted

Gaines participated in many protests over the period of two years, raising her voice for the same cause. In 2023, Riley spoke at a convention held by the Texas Senate Committee, supporting the passing of legislation that would prohibit the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.

Riley urges young women to be strong individuals and raise their voices without being afraid of judgement. She categorically urges women to join sports as she believes that sports provide a huge platform to empower women.