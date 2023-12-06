"I will personally pay the women prize money, stop participating in the farce": Riley Gaines on transgender cyclists dominating Illinois tournament

Riley Gaines, an advocate for women's safety, has always opposed the notion of transgender athletes competing in women's sports. She recently expressed her resentment after two trans athletes dominated in the women's category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships.

Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson, the transgender athletes, secured the top two positions in the women's category in the single-speed event which landed Kristin Chalmers, a female athlete in third place. Moreover, Johnson went on to claim second place in the women’s half-acre cycling event and won a $150 prize money.

Williamson, 30, has been competing in the women's category since 2017 and has accumulated a total of 18 titles so far. In 2020, the trans athlete competed in both men's and women's categories at the Sky Express Winter Criterium, securing first place in the women's category. Earlier, Johnson competed in the men's category at Clemson University.

Gaines criticized the incident and the USA Cycling, stating there are no categories for women cyclists to compete in. She even urged the female athletes to refrain from competing against the male athletes saying that she would be happy to compensate them for the prize money they miss.

"Two men take 1st & 2nd at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. @usacycling has 2 categories for men and none for women," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

"Any woman who concedes and doesn't compete, I will personally pay them the prize money they're missing out on. Stop participating in the farce," Riley Gaines added.

Expand Tweet

"Burden shouldn't be placed entirely on female athletes," Riley Gaines urges coaches, family, and parents to support female athletes for safety in women's sports

Riley Gaines is an advocate of women's safety in sports.

Riley Gaines has vehemently spoken for the safety of women in sports since the 2022 NCAA Championships incident, when Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, whom she was competing against in a 200-yard freestyle event, was awarded a trophy even though both the swimmers tied for fifth place.

Recently, the former NCAA swimmer encouraged the coaches, the parents, and other male athletes, who align with her views to back the female athletes saying,

"I believe everything happened for a reason, but I wish I realized what a slippery slope this was when we were told to smile & step aside so a man could have our place on the podium. My actions would be different now and I wouldn't compete."

"I know it's easier said than done, but sacrifices are necessary for a greater good. That being said, this burden shouldn't be placed entirely on female athletes. Coaches/parents/male athletes should take a stand if they believe women deserve fair sport and equal opportunities."

Expand Tweet