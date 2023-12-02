"Need more men who will always defend their daughters": Riley Gaines lauds former NFL player for slamming trans athletes competing in women's sports

Riley Gaines commended the former NFL player and college football analyst, David Pollack for criticizing transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

Gaines has ardently opposed the notion of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, right from calling out Lia Thomas, who went on to set multiple records after hormone replacement therapy to slamming the transgender swimmers for refraining from competing in the open category at the World Cup.

The former NFL player recently took to social media to share his views on transgender athletes competing against women. The former ESPN analyst posted a photoshopped image of himself on X (formerly known as Twitter) holding a board that said:

"Women's sports is not a transfer portal for mediocre male athletes who compete as women."

He even expressed his view that transgender athletes competing against women is unfair, given the physical and mental advantage that the former possess. He even tagged Gaines under the post.

"If you're a #GirlDad, there is no way you want your baby girl competing against men. It isn't fair, nor is it physically and mentally healthy.

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines applauded Pollack's perspective and praised him for standing up as a father of a daughter.

"Good for him- we need more men who will always defend their daughters," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

Expand Tweet

Pollack's NFL career was nothing short of remarkable. He was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2005 NFL draft but had to conclude his career due to a severe neck injury. He was also laid off by ESPN in June 2023 as part of cost-cutting moves.

Riley Gaines testifies in Ohio in support of the Save Women's Sports Act

Riley Gaines testifies in Ohio in support of the Save Women's Sports Act

Riley Gaines has been an ardent advocate of women's safety in sports. Recently, she stood in support of HB 68, also known as the Save Women's Sports Act.

During her speech at the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee, she recalled the 2022 NCAA Championships incident, where Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, whom she was competing against in a 200-yard freestyle event, was awarded a trophy even though both the swimmers tied for fifth place, saying:

"My feelings did not matter. What mattered to the NCAA were the feelings of a biological male."

She opined that transgender athletes competing in women's sports is not only unfair but also exposes female athletes to physical harm.

"The inclusion of male athletes in women’s sports not only takes opportunities from female players. It puts women and girls at greater risk of injury," she said.

Expand Tweet