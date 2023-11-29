"Men shouldn't be in women’s category in any sport" - Riley Gaines recalls lauding chess federation for banning transgender players in women’s events 

Riley Gaines, earlier this year, had applauded FIDE, the International Chess Federation, for banning transgender athletes from competing in the women's category.

The Switzerland-based organization, FIDE, announced the temporary ban earlier this year in August. Gaines, the former NCAA swimmer who represented the University of Kentucky, appreciated the decision. Riley Gaines, who has ardently spoken against the participation of trans athletes in the women's category, spoke to Martha McCallum of Fox News and acknowledged the federation's decision.

"I think it's really interesting because we have sports such as powerlifting which is ofcourse sheerly based on strength who aren't taking this much precautions and so I applaud the chess association," Gaines had expressed.

"You hear the argument about brain size and brain ability and the difference between male and female. The point is the women's category is meant for women and having men Compete in it is still taking spots away from Women. I applaud the chess association for the decision and really prioritizing fairness, prioritizing what it means to be a woman," she continued.

Recently, a fan took to social media to acknowledge Gaines' support towards FIDE saying,

"Hey Riley, remember that time you advocated for banning trans women from women’s chess?"

To which Riley Gaines replied,

"Of course I do. I worked alongside leadership within to make sure of it. Women's opportunities are meant for women, full stop. Men shouldn't be in women's category in chess, pool, or any sport.Why even have women's category in the first place if men can play wherever they want?"

"Just say you hate women, that'd be easier," Riley Gaines slams a fan for calling a jaw injury towards a female athlete by a trans athlete common

Riley Gaines slams a fan for calling a jaw injury common in field hockey

Riley Gaines slammed a fan after the latter labeled a horrific incident as the most common injury on a hockey field.

During the MIAA (Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association) Division III playoff between Dighton-Rehoboth High School and Swampscott High School, a female player suffered a facial injury after being hit by a male player. Gaines took to her social media to express discontent towards the incident.

A fan expressed their discontent towards Gaines' views and opined that such injuries are common in a hockey field to which the former swimmer replied,

"Who cares if a male player knocks a girls teeth out and she has to have facial reconstruction surgery?! It happens all the time! Inclusion matters more than safety AND fairness!"

"Just say you hate women, that'd be easier," Gaines added.

