"We stand with you and your teammates" - Riley Gaines lauds high school captain for letter regarding field hockey incident in Massachusetts

Riley Gaines stood by Kelsey Bain for calling out the MIAA (Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association) after a horrific incident took place in a field hockey match.

During the first round of the MIAA Division III playoff between Dighton-Rehoboth High School and Swampscott High School, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, a female player from the former school suffered a severe injury after being hit by a male player from the opposite team.

The male player from Swampscott High School was taking a shot at the goal when the female player of the opposing team was hit directly in her face. The female player came down crashing on the ground in agony and was seen wailing in pain.

Bain, who is the team captain for the Dighton-Rehoboth High School, stood up to MIAA after the incident, calling for a revision of policies. She sent a letter to the MIAA describing the incident and the aftermath, when the female players from Dighton-Rehoboth High School were terrified to continue the game again.

Gaines praised the captain for standing up and backed her in seeking fair and safe play for women.

"Captain of Dighton-Rehoboths field hockey team sent this letter to MIAA in response to her teammate losing her teeth due to a male playing on the women's team," Gaines informed.

"This is amazing @kelseybain13!!! We stand with you and your teammates in demanding fair & safe play for women," Gaines added.

The MIAA allows the male players to compete along with the female team if there are no equivalent male teams under Massachusetts Equal Rights Amendment rules formed in the 1970s. The female player has reportedly suffered facial and dental injuries and required medical attention.

"There has been no acknowledgment or accountability of mistreatment of us as female athletes" - Riley Gaines slams NCAA president Charlie Baker after receiving no apology

Riley Gaines called out on the NCAA president Charlie Baker after receiving no apology for the incident that happened at the national championships last year, when Lia Thomas broke records in the women's category after undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Riley Gaines stated that she has sought an apology several times but has received none. She wrote a four-page letter, which she shared in the video.

"There has been no apology. There has been no acknowledgment or accountability of mistreatment of us as female athletes at the national championships," Gaines said.

