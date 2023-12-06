Lady Ballers: Where to watch, runtime and more for controversial movie ft. Riley Gaines

The American streaming platform, Daily Wire+ released its first feature-length film, Lady Ballers, featuring Riley Gaines. The one-hour 52-minute-long film is exclusively streamed on the platform.

Apart from Gaines, the cast includes the CEO of The Daily Wire, Jeremy Boreing, Matt Walsch, David Cone, and others. Boreing is one of the writers of the film. The platform recently released a nearly three-minute-long trailer that follows the story of the coach motivating his male athletes to identify as transgender athletes to compete in women's sports to seal victory.

In one of the unsettling scenarios, a trans athlete is seen effortlessly lifting and bashing a female athlete on the ground in a wrestling competition. Another scene shows a young character identifying as a trans-age to compete in a baseball league against children. The trailer showcases multiple scenes where a trans athlete dominates in women's sports and commences with the quote ' the most triggering comedy of the year.'

The trailer has received mixed reactions from the fans. While some of them found it funny others misogynistic and transphobic.

Riley Gaines, who fiercely opposes the notion of transgender athletes competing in women's sports recently urged female athletes to withdraw from competing against trans athletes.

In a recent incident, during the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships, two transgender athletes secured the top positions. Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson took the top two positions respectively in the women’s single-speed category at the event. Kristin Chalmers, a female athlete had to settle in third place.

Further, Johnson also secured second place in the women’s half-acre cycling event. The trans athlete previously competed in the men's category at Clemson University before the transition whereas Williamson started competing in the women's category in 2017.

Gaines expressed her discontent towards the incident. She not only encouraged the cisgender athletes to refrain from competing against the trans athletes but also stated that she would happily pay the prize money and compensate the female athletes who refrain from competing.

"Any woman who doesn't compete and loses out on prize money, I will happily pay the fee out of my own pocket," Gaines wrote.

"In any sport. Stop. Playing. Their. Game," the former NCAA swimmer added.

