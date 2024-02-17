Rebecca Grossman Update: Socialite's teenage daughter implicates former pitcher Scott Erickson after startling testimony in murder trial

On September 29, 2020, socialite Rebecca Grossman ran a crosswalk in Westlake Village, California. Thought to be speeding at a clip of 81 miles per hour, Grossman's negligence led to the deaths of two boys, aged 11 and 8.

The co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, the 60-year-old socialite stands accused of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, on two counts.

"Rebecca Grossman (2nd from right) leaves court after opening statements in her murder trial. She is accused of hitting and killing 11-year-old Mark Iskander & his 8-year-old brother, Jacob in Westlake Village in Sept. 2020. More @knxnews" - Margaret Carrero

At the time of the incident, Rebecca Grossman was allegedly in a relationship with former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson. Although Erickson was not in the car at the time of the crash, it was later revealed that the pair may have been racing at the time of the crash. It has also come out that Erickson possessed the same license plate for two different SUVs.

In a court appearance on February 16, Grossman's daughter Alexis came out swinging. According to Alexis, who was 16 at the time of the crash, she saw Erickson hiding behind a tree nearby as the police questioned Rebecca.

Now a 19-year-old student at Clemson University in South Carolina, Alexis also claimed that Erickson later appeared at the family's home to antagonize his partner for cooperating with the authorities. When he arrived, the 56-year-old former MLB star was described by Alexis as "aggressive."

The daughter of the wealthy Grossman family also alleged that Erickson was visibly intoxicated, and alcohol could be smelled on his breath.

To this point, Scott Erickson has not been directly implicated in the trial. During a preliminary hearing in May 2022, Alexis Grossman testified but did not mention Erickson's role in the post-crash situation.

At 6-foot-4, Scott Erickson spent 17 seasons in MLB. He made his debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1990 and went 20-8 with a 3.18 in the Twins' World Series-winning season of 1991 to finish second in Cy Young voting.

He retired in 2006 as a member of the New York Yankees.

Rebecca Grossman's case continues to shock

In the three-and-a-half years since the incident happened, the public has been split on the case. Nobody can deny that Rebecca Grossman acted incredibly irresponsibly that night, but the allegations against Erickson do not make him look very good either.

