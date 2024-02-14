Where is Roy Whiting now? Sarah Payne’s killer stabbed and left bleeding in maximum-security prison

Sarah Payne's murderer Roy Whiting was stabbed by his prison inmates and left "covered in blood" on Sunday, February 11, at HMP Wakefield, as reported by The Telegraph. Whiting was charged with lifetime imprisonment in 2002 when he was found guilty of murdering eight-year-old Sarah Payne.

Roy Whiting is currently serving his term in prison at a maximum security prison, HMP Wakefield, also known as Monster Mansion. The Category A correctional facility is home to more than 600 criminals in Britain. Whiting suffered minor injuries and the police are investigating the matter, reports The Sun.

Whiting kidnapped and murdered Sarah Payne in 2000 while she was playing with her siblings at her grandparents' house in Kingston Gorse, West Sussex. Her body was undiscovered for 17 days after which it was found in a field near Oulborough, 15 miles from Kingston Gorse.

Per The Sun, Whiting has faced a number of attacks in prison over the years. A source from the prison told The Mirror that Roy Whiting is "hated in prison."

"Whiting is hated in prison. He was stabbed and was covered in blood. They were trying to kill him."

Roy Whiting faced several attacks at HMP Wakefield since he was imprisoned

Roy Whiting has been reportedly attacked by his fellow inmates several times since his imprisonment, as per BBC.

The media outlet reported that in 2002, murderer Rickie Tregaskis slashed Whiting's cheek with a razor blade. The attack left a six-inch scar on his right cheek. In 2011, murder convict Gary Vinter sneaked into Whiting's cell and injured him with a sharpened plastic toilet brush. The attack left a tiny piece of plastic in one of Whiting's eye sockets.

In November 2018, he was attacked by murder convicts, Richard Prendergast and Kevin Hyden, who injured him using makeshift weapons, such as pieces of wood with screws sticking out. The attack left several puncture wounds on Whiting.

In 2020, The Sun reported that he was stabbed with a knife by fellow inmates who screamed "you f***ing n***e" at him. A source told The Sun, "Whiting lives with a constant target on his back."

As per a spokesperson of the West Yorkshire Police, the police are investigating the latest attack on Whiting. However, his injuries are not believed to be "life-threatening, reports The Sun.

"At 5.14pm yesterday evening, police received a call from a member of staff at HMP Wakefield reporting a male prisoner had been stabbed.His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing. Enquiries are ongoing with Wakefield CID."

Five years before the death of Sarah Payne in 1995, Roy Whiting was imprisoned for kidnapping a nine-year-old and s*xually assaulting the minor. He was sentenced to four years in prison but was freed after two years and five months in 1997, as reported by BBC.

