On Friday, December 22, SBS News reported that famous TikToker Won Jeong, aka Mama Boy Ox Zung, was recently arrested on alleged charges of s*xual assault. Following investigations, the sufficient evidence proceeded the case to court trials. According to SBS's report, it was revealed that they received a direct anonymous report about the male star and his friend, who went out for drinks with their female friend.

It was also allegedly reported that the two forced the female to drink to a point until she became unconscious, and took her to another friend's house where they s*xually assaulted her until she gained consciousness.

On December 12, following the victim's police complaint, Won Jeong and his accomplice were arrested and the investigation began.

As of December 15, the prosecution of the case has begun and the first court trial is scheduled for January 17, 2024. If the male star is proven guilty of the accusations, he's expected to face seven years of prison time.

Fire department had to get involved to arrest Korean TikToker Won Jeong

According to SBS, the anonymous reporter (who's speculated to be the victim of the current case) reportedly made a confession about an incident that took place in July of this year.

She stated that she, Won Jeong, and another male friend of theirs went for drinks. However, she was insisted on drinking more by her accompanying male friends and eventually lost consciousness.

In the meantime, she was taken to the house of the male star's friend, where she was allegedly s*xually assaulted by both her male companions.

After she confessed to the police, the male star was arrested for further investigations.

However, SBS also added that Won Jeong and others refused to open the doors when the police came over for investigation, and the aid of firemen was required to arrest them. SBS reported:

"It has been confirmed that ‘Influencer A’ refused to open the door when the police showed up to investigate the scene. The fire department had to get involved to force the door open."

Following the preliminary investigations, Won Jeong's case was proceeded to prosecution where he's expected to face seven years of imprisonment if found guilty of the charges.

While he stated to the police that his int*rcourse with the victim was consensual, the first scheduled court trial, on January 17, is expected to draw more conclusions on the same.

However, the charges of the male star illegally filming the victim have been dropped due to the lack of evidence.

While SBS refused to reveal the identity of TikToker and referred to him as 'Influencer A' throughout their news reports, netizens were immediately able to recognize Won Jeong.

The TikToker has risen to fame ever since the kickstart of his account in 2020 and was popularly known for shouting 'Mama', in a particular tone.

He not only has around 55.6M followers on TikTok, making him the most-followed non-celebrity in Korea, but was also listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 for his unshakeable influence over the masses.

While many suspected his sudden disappearance from social media since July, their confusion was cleared by the recent news. Soon after SBS's report, the male star has been rapidly losing followers and fame.