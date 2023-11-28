What did Jean Salazar do? Tampa stabbing suspect arrested for brutal murder of woman and a teenage girl

Jean Salazar was arrested by police in Maryland on Monday, November 27, 2023, for allegedly stabbing and killing a teenage girl and a woman in Tampa, Florida. The 24-year-old was arrested by the US Marshals in Maryland one day after he allegedly killed a woman and her 14-year-old daughter, according to Fox News.

Officers responded to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive in Tampa on Sunday where they found a young girl with multiple stab wounds. Apart from this, they also found the body of a 35-year-old woman, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Fox reported that the woman was pronounced dead on the scene due to her stab injuries. Although the girl was alive and taken to a local hospital, she also lost her life soon after.

Police believe that Salazar allegedly stabbed the two women following an altercation. They also said that after stabbing the mother and daughter, he fled Florida.

The 24-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of the two victims.

Jean Salazar currently faces several murder charges for allegedly stabbing and killing the two women

As mentioned earlier, authorities responded to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive on November 26, 2023. They had received reports of the stabbing of a Hispanic teenage girl. When they arrived at the location, they found the girl along with another Hispanic woman stabbed to death. The girl was still alive at the time but later succumbed to her injuries.

The investigating officers said that they believe that Salazar had a verbal spat with the 35-year-old woman leading to the stabbing. They said that Jean Salazar fled the scene in a white sedan, which was later found abandoned.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended and arrested the suspect in Maryland. He was then shifted to Maryland County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting extradition to Tampa. Jean Salazar is facing several charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the two victims knew Jean Salazar but no details of the relationship they shared were revealed at the time of writing this article. As mentioned earlier, the victims were mother and daughter.

Chief Lee Bercaw issued a statement about the stabbing and the deaths of the two women.

"Mourning the loss of a loved one, after their lives were taken in such a tragic manner, is unfathomable. During this difficult time, we will continue to provide support to the families of the victims involved," the chief said.

The victims' neighbors claimed that the area is usually a safe one

Chief Bercaw also spoke about Jean Salazar's arrest, stating it was proof that they wouldn't stop till people who commit heinous crimes are caught and held accountable.

"Salazar’s arrest proves that our detectives will stop at nothing to ensure that those who commit a crime, especially one as heinous as this one, are held accountable," the Chief said.

As mentioned earlier, the 35-year-old woman was the 14-year-old's mother. One of their neighbors, Demian Dellarco recalled the day the two were killed. He said the mother and daughter's friends came to the house crying on Sunday morning. Dellarco added that it wasn't a "normal situation" for their neighborhood as it was a "secure" neighborhood.

Another neighbor, Tobiasz Hose, said:

"This is unexpected. For the past two years I’ve been here, it’s, you know, this is the first incident that has probably ever happened since I’ve been here."

Neighbors revealed that the mother-daughter only spoke Spanish, and had been living in the area for a few months.