WATCH: Final video of Anndel Taylor goes viral after woman dies in deadly Buffalo snowstorm

On Friday, December 23, 22-year-old Anndel Taylor passed away in her car after being caught in the deadly Buffalo blizzard that has reportedly claimed over 60 lives. According to her family, Taylor was stranded in the snow without any help for over 18 hours.

The student nurse was reportedly on her way home after her shift at a Buffalo hospital when she was caught in the raging winter storm, Elliot. In her final hours, she sent a couple of videos of her surroundings to her family, who had failed to grasp the gravity of the situation until then.

According to the grieving family, Anndel Taylor told them that she was "scared" and sent them two videos of the blizzard. At around 4.15 pm ET, she sent her family the first video which showed the snow-covered windshields of her car. The second video was sent just after midnight on Christmas Eve.

In the video, Anndel Taylor rolled down the frosted windows of her car to show the snow collected outside. Another vehicle with its emergency lights on could be seen stuck in the blizzard near her car.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Anndel Taylor, 22, died in her car after being trapped by Buffalo blizzard while driving home from work. She was found after 18 hours. She sent her family this final video from inside the car. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Anndel Taylor, 22, died in her car after being trapped by Buffalo blizzard while driving home from work. She was found after 18 hours. She sent her family this final video from inside the car. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/w8GBwR9UOm

Anndel Taylor's mother, Wanda Brown Steele, told WSOC-TV that her daughter had called 911 but she passed away before the emergency services could respond. Her sister, Tomeshia Brown, said:

"I feel like everybody that tried to get to her got stuck. Fire department, police, everybody got stuck. Why didn’t they have chains on their tires? This is a state that is known for snow."

Anndel Taylor's family believes that she died of carbon monoxide poisoning

Tragedy hit a family in Charlotte as the deadly Buffalo blizzard claimed the life of 22-year-old Anndel Taylor just before Christmas. According to the family, Taylor was just days away from her 23rd birthday.

Niagara Action @NiagaraAction REMEMBERING BLIZZARD VICTIMS: this is Anndel Taylor, 22, who is believe to have died on Christmas Eve. She got stuck in her car Friday afternoon while trying to get home from work. She called 911, but first responders were unable to reach her. Our prayers go out to her family. REMEMBERING BLIZZARD VICTIMS: this is Anndel Taylor, 22, who is believe to have died on Christmas Eve. She got stuck in her car Friday afternoon while trying to get home from work. She called 911, but first responders were unable to reach her. Our prayers go out to her family. https://t.co/uLrnPUzWey

Taylor's mother, Wanda Brown Steele, believes that her daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning. She told the local outlet that Taylor had planned on sleeping through the storm, but she never woke up. she said:

"The car was running, and the snow was still coming, so it blocked the pipes, the exhaust pipe. Then after the car cut off, that’s when she iced up."

Some believe that Anndel Taylor might have suffered from hypothermia.

The student nurse had been in touch with her family while she was trapped in the snow. Her mother said that she had been telling her sisters that she was scared. Taylor told her sisters in North Carolina that she was going to get some sleep while waiting for emergency services to reach her. If help did not arrive, she would later try to leave on foot.

When she did not respond to their calls the next morning, her family knew that something was wrong. They asked relatives and family friends who lived in the area to help find her car.

Jamie Wall @JPW99 @MikeSington RIP Anndel Taylor. May your memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved you. May you now rest in eternal warmth and love. @MikeSington RIP Anndel Taylor. May your memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved you. May you now rest in eternal warmth and love.

Anndel Taylor had moved to Charlotte along with her mother when she was two years old. She had recently moved back to Buffalo to take care of her ailing father with his dialysis treatment.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to move her body to Charlotte and for her memorial expenses. Her sister Shawnequa Brown said:

"We are currently trying to put Services together to say our final goodbyes. We are truly in need of emotional and financial help to complete the task at hand and with heavy hearts, we are reaching out to all of you to assist us."

Melissa Chan @melissalchan



Her dad said on days he'd leave for dialysis, she’d rub his legs and put his socks and shoes on him.



MORE: This is one of the many Buffalo storm victims: Anndel Taylor, 22, who moved there to be with her diabetic father.Her dad said on days he'd leave for dialysis, she’d rub his legs and put his socks and shoes on him.MORE: nbcnews.com/news/us-news/f… This is one of the many Buffalo storm victims: Anndel Taylor, 22, who moved there to be with her diabetic father. Her dad said on days he'd leave for dialysis, she’d rub his legs and put his socks and shoes on him. MORE: nbcnews.com/news/us-news/f… https://t.co/ZbGiHvrSsQ

Anndel Taylor's GoFundMe has collected more than $28,000 so far, surpassing the goal of $12,000. Her family remembers her as a "golden child" whose untimely death has caused insurmountable grief.

Poll : 0 votes