WATCH: Footage shows 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy evading abduction attempt by asking cashier to pretend being his mom

On November 15, Tuesday, 6ABC Philadelphia released a video of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy "Sammy Green" evading what has been described as an abduction attempt.

In the footage, surveillance cameras record 10-year-old Sammy Green walking outside of a store in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, while a woman appears to be following him. Green quickly enters the store, approaching the woman at the counter as the suspect lingers in the doorway, watching Sammy.

The 10-year-old walked up to the woman at the counter and whispered into her ear:

"Act like you're my mom, this lady is following me."

The woman working at the counter, later identified by the New York Post as 17-year-old Hannah Daniels, proceeded to walk up to the entrance of the store, where the suspect was still waiting. Hannah proceeded to shut the door and lock it, prompting the attempted abductor to leave.

According to Pennsylvania authorities, the suspect is believed to have acted alone.

Details of the Pennsylvania attempted abduction

According to People News, the 10-year-old's father summed up the situation to reporters.

🇦🇺🇳🇿 ♀️Emma ♀️ 🇭🇺🇬🇧 @TheCynicalHun



She locked the door! Well done to both! 🥇 10 yo boy escapes woman following him: Sammy Green, a 4th grader in Pennsylvania, was walking home from school when a woman tried to lure him away - so he went into a store & asked a 17 yo cashier to pretend to be his mum.She locked the door! Well done to both! 🥇 10 yo boy escapes woman following him: Sammy Green, a 4th grader in Pennsylvania, was walking home from school when a woman tried to lure him away - so he went into a store & asked a 17 yo cashier to pretend to be his mum. She locked the door! Well done to both! 🥇🏆 https://t.co/1OJ4ldHoNO

The father said:

"(She) started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was."

10-year-old Sammy Green explained what the lady had been saying to him as he was being followed.

He said:

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?"

In an interview with WPVI, the 10-year-old boy said that despite what appeared to be quick thinking on his part, he was terrified when he realized that the unnamed woman had been following him.

Sammy said:

"I was still shaking when I was in here."

🇦🇺🇳🇿 ♀️Emma ♀️ 🇭🇺🇬🇧 @TheCynicalHun @Cammos78 It’s disturbing. They sent the woman for a mental health evaluation - but I would be locking her up because she deliberately told him she knows his family and they said he should go with her. That’s well planned. She’s not some hapless woman. 🤨 @Cammos78 It’s disturbing. They sent the woman for a mental health evaluation - but I would be locking her up because she deliberately told him she knows his family and they said he should go with her. That’s well planned. She’s not some hapless woman. 🤨

Sammy Green went on to say that despite how intimidating the situation was, he remembered what his father had told him when he was under potential threat from strangers.

Sammy's father said that children need to be taught how to behave in this situation, as getting help from another adult could be the difference between life and death.

The father told CBS 10:

"To see my child looking for help because he was afraid basically for his life, that cuts you deep."

He continued:

"Think of every scenario and make sure that children know and also practice it. Practice your situations and scenarios just like fire drills."

The owner of the store, Dani Small, commended the 17-year-old employee for how she handled the situation.

Small said:

"I am very proud of her. Hannah is a 17-year-old young lady. She did everything correctly."

Patriot Davo 🌟🇦🇺🌸 @Cammos78 @TheCynicalHun Possibly part of a child smuggling operation, this is the first step, it’s how they do it @TheCynicalHun Possibly part of a child smuggling operation, this is the first step, it’s how they do it 😡

People News reported that Pennsylvania authorities have detained the suspect involved in the incident, though her name has not been released. It is believed that the suspect may be mentally ill, and charges may not be filed against her.

Poll : 0 votes