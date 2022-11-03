Where was Kendall Howard found? The suspect who shot New Jersey cops arrested by officials

Kendall Howard, accused of injuring two police officers in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey on November 1, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, November 2, a day after evading authorities.

Howard, 30, was arrested around 11:10 am on Wednesday after authorities led a day-long search for the suspect who fled the apartment building where two Newark police officers were shot on Tuesday, November 1. The officers were shot while trying to question the suspect over a shooting incident that occurred last month.

Authorities who had been searching for the suspect for nearly a day confirmed the arrest, stating that Howard was found in the apartment building where the shooting occurred. Officers reportedly arrested Howard following a seven-hour search inside the building, where they had to evacuate the residents.

Raven Santana @RaveSantanaNJ The suspected shooter who shot 2 @NewarkNJPolice identified as Kendall Howard is apprehended shortly after 11am at 25 Van Velsor Place…full story tonight @NJSpotlightNews The suspected shooter who shot 2 @NewarkNJPolice identified as Kendall Howard is apprehended shortly after 11am at 25 Van Velsor Place…full story tonight @NJSpotlightNews https://t.co/yT4AW5wxW1

Prior to apprehending the suspect, authorities had urged the public to be on the lookout for Howard, deemed "armed and dangerous" after he fled the scene, shooting one of the officers in the face, with the bullet traveling down to his shoulder. The second officer was wounded in the leg.

Kendall Howard shot two police officers before fleeing the scene

On Tuesday, Kendall Howard shot two police officers questioning him outside an apartment building after they received a tip from a civilian who recognized Howard as the suspect involved in a shooting in October.

Following a violent interaction with law enforcement officers, Howard ran inside the building and managed to elude the authorities who were surrounding the area.

Anthony DiLorenzo @ADiLorenzoTV

D/O/B 6/11/1992, Height 6’ 3”, Weight 180-200lbs, brown eyes, tattoo on rear side of neck: “FEATHER”

Anyone seeing the suspect should call 911 immediately. Here's a more recent look at Kendall Howard from @NewarkNJPolice D/O/B 6/11/1992, Height 6’ 3”, Weight 180-200lbs, brown eyes, tattoo on rear side of neck: “FEATHER”Anyone seeing the suspect should call 911 immediately. @PIX11News Here's a more recent look at Kendall Howard from @NewarkNJPolice. D/O/B 6/11/1992, Height 6’ 3”, Weight 180-200lbs, brown eyes, tattoo on rear side of neck: “FEATHER”Anyone seeing the suspect should call 911 immediately. @PIX11News https://t.co/iC2VRtvvJv

After spending a day on the run, Kendall Howard was found the next day holed up inside the same apartment building from which he had escaped. In a statement, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II confirmed the arrest and praised the efforts of the civilians, an unidentified "young woman" in particular who aided in Howard’s arrest.

The statement read:

"When a good Samaritan who, [it's] not their job, what they find as their duty to really come forward and assist in that environment, that makes it all worthwhile. And you may not know her name now, but I think in the near future she'll be known because she deserves a great thanks for her efforts."

James Ford @jamesfordtv Officials in #NewarkNJ talk further about two officers shot at close range yesterday. Suspect Kendall Howard is in custody; both officers are in stable condition;two good Samaritans are heroes for helping the injured cops under fire. Full story on @PIX11News at 4, 5, and 6pm. Officials in #NewarkNJ talk further about two officers shot at close range yesterday. Suspect Kendall Howard is in custody; both officers are in stable condition;two good Samaritans are heroes for helping the injured cops under fire. Full story on @PIX11News at 4, 5, and 6pm. https://t.co/tK6zBZgL4Z

The officers injured during the incident were rushed to an area hospital and were expected to recover from the ordeal. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said one officer is expected to be released Wednesday, and the other is expected to leave the facility after two days.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who tweeted about the officers' recovery, said:

“I just visited the two police officers who were shot during yesterday's attack in Newark. Both of them are expected to make full recoveries. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Authorities have charged Kendall Howard with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

