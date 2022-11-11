WATCH: Footage shows violent arrest after suspect shoots Phoenix police officers outside a convenience store

Phoenix police released video of the violent arrest of a suspect who shot at two police officers last month.

On October 27, 2022, in an unprovoked incident, the suspect shot at two police officers while they were pulling out of a QuickTrip store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The video showed officers exiting the store when they were approached by the suspect, identified as Harry Denman. The 38-year-old suspect then engaged the officers in a conversation before they got inside the vehicle to respond to a call. The suspect then fired multiple shots at the car from behind.

The video showed the two uninjured officers chasing the suspect down inside the store and violently forcing him down while kicking him multiple times in the head. The officers then hit him behind the head with the barrel of their gun. The suspect, who sustained injuries during the arrest, was taken to the hospital.

Phoenix officer's patrol vehicle was shot multiple times outside the store

As per the footage while pulling out of the store, the suspect, standing behind the car, pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the scene. The suspect's first shot hit the ground. He then fired a second shot and hit one of the lights. The suspect then fled inside the store.

A video taken by a citizen at the store showed the suspect being beaten multiple times while he was lying on the ground. After the suspect surrendered, the officers first kicked him in the head. They then hit him with the barrel of their gun and proceeded to kick him in the back while he writhed on the floor in pain.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave for using undue force on the suspect at the scene. Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan issued a statement condemning the officer's conduct in his department.

The statement read:

“What is depicted in the video is not how we train and is not aligned with the core values of the Phoenix Police Department.”

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association president defends the officers' conduct

Days after the incident, President Darrell Kriplean of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released a statement saying that the video captured by the citizen did not provide any context to the actions of the officers, who were attacked without any provocation by the suspect. He said:

"The video provides important context about the dangerous crime committed by the suspect which the local media only briefly mentioned in their reporting on this situation."

He added:

"The video is clear: the suspect, unprovoked, approached and attempted to murder two phoenix police officers by opening fire at close range at their marked patrol vehicle."

Police have not released the names of the officers involved in the incident, citing the Arizona Officers' Bill of Rights.

The suspect was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on an officer, discharging a firearm, resisting arrest, criminal damage, and drug possession, ABC 15 reported.

